Intertrust : Named to Streaming Media's Top 50 Companies Leading the Future of Online Video

08/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

DRM Pioneer and Leader in Trusted Computing Honored Among World’s Most Important and Respected Digital Media Technology Providers

Intertrust has been named by Streaming Media magazine to its annual list of the 2020 Streaming Media 50: The Companies That Matter Most in Online Video. Intertrust was selected by a panel of streaming media experts based on the company’s innovative work in online video. The Streaming Media 50 is considered one of the most prestigious and authoritative lists of providers in the digital media technology industry.

As a pioneer in digital rights management (DRM) and trusted distributed computing, Intertrust has been recognized by Streaming Media as among the world’s most respected technology companies. Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM, the company’s cloud-based multi-DRM service, has been adopted by leading content and service providers to help them meet the ever-expanding consumer demand for easy access to video streaming while also offering unparalleled security for the content rights of owners.

Streaming Media, a key publication covering the global market for digital media, is led by a team of industry authorities and specialists. A source of news, analysis, and other resources, it is dedicated to serving and educating the streaming media industry and community.

“The annual Streaming Media 50 list shines a spotlight on the industry’s most important technology suppliers and platforms, as chosen by our editorial team,” said Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, Streaming Media editor-in-chief and vice president. “Whether a big company or a small one, an industry veteran or a startup, these companies stand out from the crowd due to their innovation and commitment to the customer.”

Intertrust ExpressPlay comprises a cloud-based multi-DRM service, broadcast security based on open-standard Marlin DRM, and anti-piracy services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. It also offers ExpressPlay DRM Offline to enable secure streaming of premium content through the Kiora content delivery platform.

“It is an honor to receive the recognition and support of the streaming media community,” said Ali Hodjat, product marketing director at Intertrust. “Together with our partners, we securely deliver the world’s streaming content. As we look to the future, in addition to fielding new content security products, Intertrust can also be counted on to invent, develop, and deliver the technologies for privacy protection, and general distributed systems security that drive a thriving streaming media ecosystem.”

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products, technology, and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics, and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail, marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
