Intertrust : Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for In-App Protection for the Third Year in a Row

08/06/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Intertrust’s whiteCryption® Solution Recognized in Report

Intertrust was named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s July 2019 Market Guide for In-App Protection* for the third time in a row. According to the report, “Self-defending applications become crucial as modern architectures migrate software logic to the client side. Security and risk management leaders must take due care in protecting their application clients to avoid turning a promising software design trend into a security failure.”

“By 2022 at least 50% of successful attacks against clickjacking and mobile apps could have been prevented by using in-app protection.” - Gartner

“We believe that our inclusion in the 2019 Market Guide for In-App Protection for the third time in a row validates our position as a top market innovator in application security,” said Bill Horne, general manager of Intertrust Secure Systems. “Mobile apps are now a necessary component of virtually any business model, but there are tangible risks to deploying applications into these kinds of zero-trust environments. The market is embracing the need for security solutions to address this problem. The growth over the past couple of years in this space has really been phenomenal.”

In-app protection technologies, like whiteCryption® Code Protection, help protect applications from the inside without having to install additional components on the device running the application. Many industries with high-value applications like financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, insurance, and government often publish consumer applications to commercial app stores where they are susceptible to cloning, theft, fraud and other sorts of attacks.

“We are proud that the constant innovation in our security solutions continues to receive industry recognition and helps maintain Intertrust’s leadership in application shielding. We continue to provide our customers and partners with the necessary tools and solutions to keep their applications and businesses protected,” added Horne.

Intertrust is showcasing the company’s industry leading application shielding and device identity solutions at Black Hat on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, at Booth #566, featuring demonstrations of its market-leading whiteCryption® and Seacert® solutions.

  • whiteCryption® Code Protection™ — Black Hat attendees can stop by the booth to learn more about protecting apps and IP from reverse engineering and tampering with whiteCryption Code Protection.
  • whiteCryption® Secure Key Box™ — Intertrust will provide demonstrations on how to ensure encryption keys are protected at all times with whiteCryption Secure Key Box.
  • Seacert® — A proven, cost-effective PKI solution that specializes in high-volume device identity provisioning, Seacert will be showcased at the Intertrust booth.

Attendees at the event can sign up for a product demo or stop by the booth for more information.

Gartner subscribers may access the report “Market Guide for In-App Protection” by Dionisio Zumerle and Manjunath Bhat (3 July 2019) online.
*Note that in previous years, this report was titled “Market Guide for Application Shielding”.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile, CE and IoT manufacturers, to service providers, and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading Digital Rights Management (DRM), software shielding and tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
