Intertrust adds ContentArmor Forensic Watermarking Capabilities to ExpressPlay DRM

IBC — Intertrust, the world’s leading provider of Digital Rights Management (DRM) products and services, announced today it is partnering with French company ContentArmor, a global video forensic watermarking provider, to add ContentArmor’s forensic watermarking product as an option for ExpressPlay™ DRM customers.

ContentArmor’s advanced forensic watermarking technology allows copyright holders to identify the source of unauthorized distribution. The technology is considered by many to be a leading video watermarking technology. Forensic watermarks are a required extension to DRM by leading studios for UHD/4K and early window content. ContentArmor’s video watermarking solution modifies the bitstream directly, resulting in instant embedding. The technology enables integration at any point of the distribution chain, including on CDN edge servers or low computational power CE devices, and requires only marginal additional bandwidth or storage.

ExpressPlay customers using ContentArmor watermarking benefit by gaining session-based cloud watermarking service or client-side solutions. The partners offer flexible pricing, including transaction, subscriber or device based models, and operators using the product can license premium content including 4K and early window releases from top studios.

“As the distribution of streaming video increases globally, robust security becomes more important,” said Kenny Huang, Intertrust’s general manager of ExpressPlay and Managing Director of Intertrust ASEAN and Greater China. “ContentArmor’s forensic watermarking reduces video piracy, and is the only product in the market that works on compressed video, enabling easy integration at any point in the distribution workflow, including for premium VOD and live events.”

ContentArmor embeds watermarks in a video stream that may be detected at any time. The watermark is applied to a video as part of ExpressPlay’s cloud-based service before the video is deployed. ContentArmor can be implemented on the network-side only, and almost no change to network operators and service provider’s ExpressPlay-based workflows.

“We are delighted to partner with Intertrust and help their customers to fight against video piracy,” said Alain Durand CEO of ContentArmor. “The combination of ContentArmor forensic watermarking and ExpressPlay CA enables operators to access a highly robust and secure, software-only content protection solution that is unique to the market.”

The solution will be demonstrated at IBC 2018 at the Intertrust stand in Hall 5, A55.

About Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy, entertainment, fintech and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ContentArmor

ContentArmor SAS, a privately held French company, is a global provider of content protection technologies for the media industry from content production to end-user distribution. ContentArmor’s Video Watermarking solution modifies the bitstream directly, resulting in blitz-fast embedding. The technology enables integration at any point of the distribution chain, including CDN edge servers or low computational power CE devices, and requires only marginal additional bandwidth or storage.

