Intertrust adds ContentArmor Forensic Watermarking Capabilities to ExpressPlay DRM

IBC — Intertrust,
the world’s leading provider of Digital Rights Management (DRM) products
and services, announced today it is partnering with French company
ContentArmor, a global video forensic watermarking provider, to add ContentArmor’s
forensic watermarking product as an option for ExpressPlay™ DRM
customers.
ContentArmor’s advanced forensic watermarking technology allows
copyright holders to identify the source of unauthorized distribution.
The technology is considered by many to be a leading video watermarking
technology. Forensic watermarks are a required extension to DRM by
leading studios for UHD/4K and early window content. ContentArmor’s
video watermarking solution modifies the bitstream directly, resulting
in instant embedding. The technology enables integration at any point of
the distribution chain, including on CDN edge servers or low
computational power CE devices, and requires only marginal additional
bandwidth or storage.
ExpressPlay customers using ContentArmor watermarking benefit by gaining
session-based cloud watermarking service or client-side solutions. The
partners offer flexible pricing, including transaction, subscriber or
device based models, and operators using the product can license premium
content including 4K and early window releases from top studios.
“As the distribution of streaming video increases globally, robust
security becomes more important,” said Kenny Huang, Intertrust’s general
manager of ExpressPlay and Managing Director of Intertrust ASEAN and
Greater China. “ContentArmor’s forensic watermarking reduces video
piracy, and is the only product in the market that works on compressed
video, enabling easy integration at any point in the distribution
workflow, including for premium VOD and live events.”
ContentArmor embeds watermarks in a video stream that may be detected at
any time. The watermark is applied to a video as part of ExpressPlay’s
cloud-based service before the video is deployed. ContentArmor can be
implemented on the network-side only, and almost no change to network
operators and service provider’s ExpressPlay-based workflows.
“We are delighted to partner with Intertrust and help their customers to
fight against video piracy,” said Alain Durand CEO of ContentArmor. “The
combination of ContentArmor forensic watermarking and ExpressPlay CA
enables operators to access a highly robust and secure, software-only
content protection solution that is unique to the market.”
The solution will be demonstrated at IBC 2018 at the Intertrust stand in
Hall 5, A55.
About Intertrust Technologies
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading
global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service
providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products
include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper
resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper
resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy,
entertainment, fintech and IoT.
Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with
regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and
Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental
contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are
globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key
to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of
operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating
environments, web services, and cloud computing.
About ContentArmor
ContentArmor
SAS, a privately held French company, is a global provider of
content protection technologies for the media industry from content
production to end-user distribution. ContentArmor’s Video Watermarking
solution modifies the bitstream directly, resulting in blitz-fast
embedding. The technology enables integration at any point of the
distribution chain, including CDN edge servers or low computational
power CE devices, and requires only marginal additional bandwidth or
storage.
