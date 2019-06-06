Intertrust : and Vewd Partner to Introduce Next Generation Content Protection for HbbTV

Intertrust,
the pioneer in Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology and Vewd,
the world’s largest smart TV OTT software provider, today announced
pre-integration of XCA in Vewd Core to reduce cost and accelerate
time-to-market for operator HbbTV deployments.
Using Intertrust’s standards-based ExpressPlay XCA™ and Vewd Core, the
world’s most-chosen independent HTML5 SDK for smart TVs, device
manufacturers can offer a more complete software stack of content
protection and HbbTV support. Additionally, the new system enables cost
savings for operators by limiting dependency on expensive CA modules and
onerous business terms.
As consumers demand a seamless experience between broadcast and
broadband TV, the industry has rallied behind standards like Hybrid
Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV). A large screen TV experience is
well-suited for high-value content like early release movies,
blockbuster TV shows, and live sports events and the need for high
reliability and high scalability content protection has never been
greater. Hybrid TV networks allow the targeting of both content and ads
to large screen TV viewers, while gaining reliability and scale to
benefit point-to-multi-point broadcast networks.
Based on the Marlin DRM open standard, Intertrust ExpressPlay XCA brings
world-class conditional access content protection technology to power
broadcast or hybrid TV services. The ExpressPlay platform is the gold
standard for modern content protection, providing all DRM formats
(Marlin, PlayReady, Widevine, Fairplay, Access) and XCA. XCA’s cloud
architecture supports both one-way and two-way networks, offering
converged OTT and broadcast support. The cloud-based XCA service works
in concert with ExpressPlay DRM™ to provide complete coverage of DRM
technologies for the OTT part of hybrid services, which scales content
services across the widest range of devices. Unlike other conditional
access technologies, XCA is cheaper and more robust, and is available on
Smart TVs and set-top boxes.
“Consumers expect to push a button on a remote control and see a show,”
said Guido Cugi, Head of Media Technology Solutions, Intertrust. “At the
same time, content creators expect their rights to be protected
regardless of format. We designed ExpressPlay XCA to support a seamless
user experience, protect creators’ rights and provide a highly
cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution for operators that is
sensitive to the hybrid world.”
To enable the new Intertrust XCA integration, Vewd optimized Vewd Core
and its Hybrid TV and Media Player modules. Vewd’s Hybrid TV solution is
the world’s most-trusted HbbTV technology, designed to support
operators’ and broadcasters’ advanced HbbTV use cases, including
personalization and content substitution.
“HbbTV has improved how hundreds of millions of people enjoy TV,” said
Frode Hernes, SVP of Product Management, Vewd, and HbbTV Association
board member. “Because XCA delivers scale with a card-less solution,
operators naturally want it available in the HbbTV stack. With
Intertrust, we’re first to market with XCA in HbbTV. This is the future
of content protection, delivered today.”
Initially focused on HbbTV technology, the solution will soon extend to
other use cases, including ATSC 3.0.
To watch the Vewd – ExpressPlay XCA demo, please visit us at the 16°
European Digital Forum Event in Lucca, June 6-7.
For more information, visit https://www.intertrust.com/products/drm-system/xca/.
About Intertrust
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading
global corporations – from mobile, CE and IoT manufacturers, to service
providers, and enterprise software platform companies. These products
include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software
tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for
various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing,
automotive, fintech, and IoT.
Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with
regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul,
Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its
fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital
trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that
are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components
of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating
environments, web services, and cloud computing.
Additional information is available at intertrust.com,
or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Vewd
Vewd is the global leader in enabling entertainment, connecting
consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on
nearly 50 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in
defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services
are crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the
entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end users. Market leaders
such as Samsung, Sony, Verizon, TiVo, and many more rely on Vewd
products and services. Follow us, as we make OTT extraordinary. Visit Vewd.com to
learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605006040/en/