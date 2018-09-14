Intertrust : to Offer Program for Premium Content Delivery in Non-Theatrical Markets

Intertrust,
the inventor of Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology, today
announced a program to provide both premium studio content and the
secure content distribution platform for deploying DRM-protected video
services in markets such as hotels, trains, buses, and other
environments.
Intertrust Kiora™ is a secure distribution platform that delivers
content in limited or no-bandwidth environments such as buses, cars,
trains and hotels. Kiora is offered as a ready-to-deploy content
appliance and publishing backend, and its micro-cloud architecture
enables content distribution without requiring users to incur charges
for bandwidth. Filmbankmedia was established to handle screenings
outside the traditional cinema and home on behalf of a number of studios
and distributors in the U.K. Filmbankmedia now represents many Hollywood
and leading independent studios and distributors in over 100 countries.
The benefits of the offering include:
-
Faster and cheaper. Service providers who want to offer
offline content delivery services no longer have to negotiate
separately with the studio and the technology provider.
-
Premium content. License premium Hollywood content that
has been curated for your market.
-
Hardware flexibility. With the Kiora Virtual Appliance
(KVA), service providers are not restricted to using Kiora hardware,
and can opt to use their own hardware.
-
Managed cloud service. The Kiora Network Operating
Center (NOC) manages both the appliances deployed in the field as well
as content installed on the appliance.
-
Robust Security. Intertrust provides the DRM which means
the highest level of security and robustness.
“Our new program unites the top providers on both sides of content
distribution, making it much easier for transport, hospitality and other
operators to launch content services,” said Kenny Huang, MD, Intertrust
Media Solutions. “Intertrust is a perennial leader in digital rights
management technology, and Filmbankmedia’s portfolio of premium film,
television, and short-form content is unparalleled.”
“Deploying premium content in settings outside of the home and cinema
comes with great opportunities but with different piracy threats,” said
Simon Culm, Chief Revenue Officer of Filmbankmedia. “Intertrust’s Kiora
product provides world class content protection and management for both
online or offline environments for these markets.”
The solution will be showcased during IBC 2018 at the Intertrust stand
in Hall 5, A55.
About Intertrust Technologies
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading
global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service
providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products
include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper
resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper
resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy,
entertainment, fintech and IoT.
Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with
regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and
Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental
contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are
globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key
to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of
operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating
environments, web services, and cloud computing.
Additional information is available at intertrust.com,
or follow us on Twitter
or LinkedIn.
About Filmbankmedia
Filmbankmedia is the trading name of Filmbank Distributors Limited, a
joint venture company owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Sony Pictures
Releasing and NT Digital Partners.
Established in 1986 to handle non-theatrical distribution (public
screenings outside of traditional cinema and home viewing) on behalf of
a number of studios and distributors. Filmbankmedia are the leading
non-theatrical distributor internationally, representing many of the
leading Hollywood, Bollywood and independent studios and distributors in
over 100 countries - delivering content via technology providers across
a diverse range of market sectors including trains, buses, hotels,
schools, film clubs, outdoor screenings and many more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006184/en/