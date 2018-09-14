Intertrust : to Offer Program for Premium Content Delivery in Non-Theatrical Markets

Program offering Intertrust’s unique on-line/off-line Digital Rights Management (DRM) Kiora content delivery platform with Filmbankmedia’s rich catalog of premium Hollywood content will be showcased at IBC 2018 (RAI 5-A55).

Intertrust, the inventor of Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology, today announced a program to provide both premium studio content and the secure content distribution platform for deploying DRM-protected video services in markets such as hotels, trains, buses, and other environments.

Intertrust Kiora™ is a secure distribution platform that delivers content in limited or no-bandwidth environments such as buses, cars, trains and hotels. Kiora is offered as a ready-to-deploy content appliance and publishing backend, and its micro-cloud architecture enables content distribution without requiring users to incur charges for bandwidth. Filmbankmedia was established to handle screenings outside the traditional cinema and home on behalf of a number of studios and distributors in the U.K. Filmbankmedia now represents many Hollywood and leading independent studios and distributors in over 100 countries.

The benefits of the offering include:

Faster and cheaper . Service providers who want to offer offline content delivery services no longer have to negotiate separately with the studio and the technology provider.

. Service providers who want to offer offline content delivery services no longer have to negotiate separately with the studio and the technology provider. Premium content . License premium Hollywood content that has been curated for your market.

. License premium Hollywood content that has been curated for your market. Hardware flexibility . With the Kiora Virtual Appliance (KVA), service providers are not restricted to using Kiora hardware, and can opt to use their own hardware.

. With the Kiora Virtual Appliance (KVA), service providers are not restricted to using Kiora hardware, and can opt to use their own hardware. Managed cloud service . The Kiora Network Operating Center (NOC) manages both the appliances deployed in the field as well as content installed on the appliance.

. The Kiora Network Operating Center (NOC) manages both the appliances deployed in the field as well as content installed on the appliance. Robust Security. Intertrust provides the DRM which means the highest level of security and robustness.

“Our new program unites the top providers on both sides of content distribution, making it much easier for transport, hospitality and other operators to launch content services,” said Kenny Huang, MD, Intertrust Media Solutions. “Intertrust is a perennial leader in digital rights management technology, and Filmbankmedia’s portfolio of premium film, television, and short-form content is unparalleled.”

“Deploying premium content in settings outside of the home and cinema comes with great opportunities but with different piracy threats,” said Simon Culm, Chief Revenue Officer of Filmbankmedia. “Intertrust’s Kiora product provides world class content protection and management for both online or offline environments for these markets.”

The solution will be showcased during IBC 2018 at the Intertrust stand in Hall 5, A55.

About Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy, entertainment, fintech and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Filmbankmedia

Filmbankmedia is the trading name of Filmbank Distributors Limited, a joint venture company owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Sony Pictures Releasing and NT Digital Partners.

Established in 1986 to handle non-theatrical distribution (public screenings outside of traditional cinema and home viewing) on behalf of a number of studios and distributors. Filmbankmedia are the leading non-theatrical distributor internationally, representing many of the leading Hollywood, Bollywood and independent studios and distributors in over 100 countries - delivering content via technology providers across a diverse range of market sectors including trains, buses, hotels, schools, film clubs, outdoor screenings and many more.

