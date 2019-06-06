Interval International : Signs Long-Term Affiliation Agreement with Whitebirch, Inc., Developer of Breezy Point Resort

Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services, announced the long-term affiliation of Whitebirch, Inc., developer of Breezy Point Resort, and two of its homeowners’ associations. Located in northern Minnesota approximately 160 miles from Minneapolis, the sprawling, lakefront property has been a popular destination for vacationers since 1930.

“Nature lovers, golfers, and fishing enthusiasts will be delighted with the beautiful surroundings and incredible location of Breezy Point Resort,” said Enrique Bolaños, Interval’s director of business development for the Midwest and Northeast U.S. “The property’s many lodging options and valuable amenities make it a perfect fit for our global network of affiliates.”

“We are excited to partner with Interval and offer our owners access to an array of exciting vacation options,” said Bob Spizzo, CEO, Whitebirch, Inc. “We pride ourselves in providing quality services and amenities and know that Interval is aligned with our mission to deliver the best experience possible.”

Situated on more than 3,000 acres, the resort complex includes a variety of lodging options. Breezy Center Apartments feature full pine-log interiors tastefully decorated with a rustic flair and cathedral beamed ceilings. The master bedrooms are privately nestled in upstairs lofts with their own baths. Each unit is furnished with one queen bed, one king bed, and one hide-a-bed. The units are also equipped with a Featherstone heat radiating gas fireplace, full kitchen, deck and flat screen TV. Located on the 18th fairway of the Whitebirch Golf Course, Whitebirch Estates offers 2-bedroom, 2-bath units with gas fireplace, full kitchen, pull-out sofa, furnished patios or decks, gas grills, and washer & dryer. Whitebirch Estates also has an indoor pool, gymnasium and children’s playground, and is located just steps from the upscale Antler’s Restaurant.

Year round, Breezy Point guests can enjoy a wide array of amenities - four distinctive restaurants with superior service; convention center; three 18-hole golf courses, including two championship courses; Serenity Day Spa; Coffee House; recreation center with indoor pool and fitness center; ice skating rink and full-service marina with pontoons, canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, fishing, and motor boats. In addition, vacationers have access to a host of onsite activities, such as hiking, fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, tennis, swimming, and a full calendar of exciting events and entertainment.

Breezy Point is located on the western side of Pelican Lake, one of Minnesota’s best-known fishing lakes. The 8,000 plus-acre body of water ranks as a premier spot for a variety of species, including the Largemouth Bass, Walleye, and Northern Pike. Other area attractions include the Crow Wing State Park, the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway and Trail, and Itasca State Park, among others.

Purchasers will be enrolled as Club Interval Gold® members, entitling them to trade their week or convert it to points for maximum exchange flexibility. They also have access to number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy year-round, including Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; additional special offers at restaurants, and retail locations worldwide; and VIP Concierge℠, for personal assistance, 24/7.

