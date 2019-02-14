|
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Annual results 2018
02/14/2019 | 01:58pm EST
- Growth of the real estate portfolio by 31% or € 204 million, to € 867 million
- Successful capital increase of 29% or € 99,9 million
- EPRA earnings per share rose by 3% to € 1,63
- Improvement of the occupancy rate by 2% to 93%
- Gross dividend confirmed at € 1,40 per share
- 2016-2018 strategic growth plan fully realised
- Growth plan 2019: further growth to a real estate portfolio of € 1 billion by the end of 2019 with increase of the EPRA -earnings per share of 3% and minimum gross dividend of € 1,50 per share
- Substantial development potential for logistics real estate in the Netherlands and Belgium with pipeline and Genk Green Logistics
- Growth plan 2020-2021: further growth to a real estate -portfolio of € 1,3 billion by the end of 2021
Full press release:
