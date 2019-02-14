Log in
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Annual results 2018

02/14/2019 | 01:58pm EST
  • Growth of the real estate portfolio by 31% or € 204 million, to € 867 million
  • Successful capital increase of 29% or € 99,9 million
  • EPRA earnings per share rose by 3% to € 1,63
  • Improvement of the occupancy rate by 2% to 93%
  • Gross dividend confirmed at € 1,40 per share
  • 2016-2018 strategic growth plan fully realised
  • Growth plan 2019: further growth to a real estate portfolio of € 1 billion by the end of 2019 with increase of the EPRA -earnings per share of 3% and minimum gross dividend of € 1,50 per share
  • Substantial development potential for logistics real estate in the Netherlands and Belgium with pipeline and Genk Green Logistics
  • Growth plan 2020-2021: further growth to a real estate -portfolio of € 1,3 billion by the end of 2021

Full press release:

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
