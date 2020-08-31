Interview-Popular favourite for Japan PM, Ishiba urges closer ties with Asia

(Adds foreign policy comments, recasts)
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese former Defence Minister
Shigeru Ishiba, a favourite in opinion polls to become the next
premier, told Reuters on Monday Tokyo should deepen ties with
Asian neighbours, including South Korea, amid growing tension
between China and the United States.
Ishiba, 63, steered clear of declaring his candidacy in the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed
outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, even as opinion polls showed
he was the people's choice to become the country's next
leader.
Ishiba, a rare LDP critic of Abe, said he was popular
because he presented a break from the current administration,
underscoring his differences with long-time Abe aide Yoshihide
Suga, a key contender backed by several LDP factions.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, stepped down on Friday
due to ill health, kicking off a leadership contest within his
party, whose winner is all but guaranteed the premiership
because of the LDP's majority in the lower house of parliament.
Fielding calls from lawmakers and messages from secretaries
in his parliamentary office, Ishiba said there are many
countries in Asia that are "stuck" because of the intensifying
rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and Japan should seek
stronger bonds with them, as well as with South Korea.
"For example, does Japan have a relationship of trust with
Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines or Singapore?"
asked Ishiba. "We must build political, cultural or security
relationships of trust with Asia," he added.
Abe oversaw a cautious improvement in ties with China,
although a territorial row and Beijing's clamp-down on Hong Kong
are causing strains. Tokyo's ties with Seoul are strained by a
dispute over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japan's
wartime factories and mines, as well as in Japanese military
brothels.
"You can't say that because we don't like each other we
won't work together. South Korea is a very important country
from the standpoint of Japan's national security," said Ishiba,
adding that Japan should "work hard to get to know South Korea
better."
He also expressed concern about the lack communication with
North Korea: "We should create liaison offices in Tokyo and
Pyongyang," he said.
FUTURE OF ABENOMICS
Ishiba said the "Abenomics" stimulus policy was not
sustainable, although he saw no need to drastically change the
current policy, including monetary easing, "for the time being".
"The current economy has been backed by corporate tax cuts,
zero interest rates, yen weakening and sluggish wages, but I
don't think such a policy is sustainable," Ishiba said.
Asked about possible sales tax cuts to stimulate domestic
demand, Ishiba said alternative financing resources must be
secured first, such as through value-added corporate tax hikes
and welfare reform.
"The merit of the sales tax is to secure stable revenue ...
but the role of the sales tax must be reviewed when we consider
how to boost disposable incomes of low-income households."
'DIFFERENT TASTE'
Ishiba highlighted the differences between him and Abe's
right-hand man, Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga.
Ishiba defeated Abe in the first round of a party
presidential election in 2012, thanks to strong grassroots
support, but lost in a second round vote by lawmakers. In a 2018
party leadership poll, Ishiba lost heavily to Abe.
"People still want an LDP government, but after Mr. Abe has
resigned they're asking: 'who's got a different style?'," said
Ishiba. "I've continuously challenged Abe and I have more
support than those who haven't. This is not based on
performance, but on expectations," said Ishiba.
He criticised party executives for leaning toward adopting a
slimmed-down election format limited to lawmakers and
representatives of local chapters, due to the coronavirus crisis
and a tough national security environment.
"There's no logic to these arguments," said Ishiba. "Mr. Abe
said he would do his best as premier until the next prime
minister is chosen so the government would go on...there would
be no political vacuum," said Ishiba.
