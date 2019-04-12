Interview Transcripts Tell Fed's History Over Past 50 Years--Update

By David Harrison, Kate Davidson and Harriet Torry

The Federal Reserve released transcripts of more than 50 interviews with top Fed officials and staffers that tell the story of the central bank for the past 50 years.

The transcripts released Friday include interviews with former Fed leaders Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan and Janet Yellen in which they talk about their response to the economic developments they faced.

The interviews were conducted as part of an oral-history project undertaken in advance of the Fed's centennial in 2013 to collect the personal recollections of former members of the board of governors and staffers, the central bank said in a statement on its website. The exchanges cover the individuals' backgrounds, and important economic, monetary policy, and regulatory developments during their careers, the Fed said.

Mr. Volcker, who led the central bank from 1979 to 1987 and is credited with raising interest rates high enough to break the back of inflation in the early 1980s, tells a story to explain why he personally doesn't like inflation. The transcript cites a Feb. 25, 2008 interview conducted by Fed staff members David Skidmore and David H. Small.

"I love to tell the story. In 1945, I was going off to college at Princeton, and my mother said, "We'll give you an allowance of $25 a month." I said, "That's not enough. I'm a boy. I need more than that."

"My mother said, "That's what your sisters got, and that's what you're going to get." I said, "My sisters don't need as much money. Ruth went to college in the middle of the Great Depression, and so did Louise. And we've had inflation, Mother. I need more." She said, "I don't care." So I wrote a letter to all my sisters and asked whether they felt it appropriate that I get more. And they did, given inflation. They all wrote back dutifully to my mother. They agreed that I should be entitled to more money. My mother said, "I don't care about all that. You're going to get $25, just like what your sisters got."

Mr. Small. So your mother fought inflation.

Mr. Volcker. Yes, my mother had money illusion.

Mr. Small. Any sense in your household of appealing to your dad over that?

Mr. Volcker. No, he was aloof from that. I don't remember whether I appealed to him or not. I don't remember appealing to him. I think it was just known he would say, "That's your mother's decision." [Laughter]

Ms. Yellen, who led the Fed as chairwoman from 2014 to 2018, said in a January 2012 interview that she credited her mother for her interest in economics.

"My mother was very interested in the stock market and economics, although, to the best of my knowledge, she never studied the subject formally," Ms. Yellen said.

"But she did manage our family finances, was an avid reader of the business press, and was someone who gave advice on investing to everyone in the family."

Over several days of interviews, Mr. Greenspan, who led the central bank from 1987 to 2006, described how he came to acquire his reputation for inscrutability as a chairman of the Fed. As he described it, he saw his role as maintaining the "mystique" of the central bank that had been built up over many years.

"I was caught up in the old-fashioned mystique, which had not changed since my first exposure to it in 1949," he said. "There was a reverence for the Fed, based on that mystique which I wasn't about to puncture."

