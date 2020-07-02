lf' ~ft~ R;t~~s

NMDC Limited

(~ ~ C61 ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ Cl>l~i<'I~ : ·~ ~', 10-3-311~, ~ ~. ~ ~. ~G'lliSllG - 500 028.

NMDC

Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. Regd. '*1+r ~~ I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1)/2020- Sectt

2nd July 2020

1) The BSE Limited

2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

3) The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window Ref: Security Code: 526371; Symbol: NMDC

In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibitio n of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with the se c urities of the Company shall remain closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from l st July 2020 and end 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited financial resultsof the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2020.

Please take a note of the above.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited

:tuSaradhi

A S Pardha

Company Secretary

~I Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711 ~-~I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in