Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intimation of Closur​e of Trading Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:14am EDT

lf' ~ft~ R;t~~s

NMDC Limited

(~ ~ C61 ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ Cl>l~i<'I~ : ·~ ~', 10-3-311~, ~ ~. ~ ~. ~G'lliSllG - 500 028.

NMDC

Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. Regd. '*1+r ~~ I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1)/2020- Sectt

2nd July 2020

1) The BSE Limited

2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

3) The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window Ref: Security Code: 526371; Symbol: NMDC

In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibitio n of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with the se c urities of the Company shall remain closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from l st July 2020 and end 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited financial resultsof the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2020.

Please take a note of the above.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited

:tuSaradhi

A S Pardha

Company Secretary

~I Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711 ~-~I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:02aHorizons ETFs Launches U.S. Dollar High-Interest Savings ETF
AQ
07:02aA O SMITH : to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 30
PR
07:02aARMSTRONG FLOORING : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
07:02aHighRadius Continues European Expansion with Opening of Frankfurt, Germany Office
BU
07:02aSoutheastern Grocers Raises More Than $2.3 Million for Folds of Honor
BU
07:02aUNITED INTERNET AG : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07:02aFACEDRIVE : COVID-19 TraceSCAN App Receives Support of Ontario Government
BU
07:01aAURION RESOURCES : Announces Trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
07:01aVALEO PHARMA : Reports its 2020 Second Quarter Results and Initiates $1 Million Debenture Private Placement
AQ
07:01aMETA GROWTH : Announces Acquisition of Operating Meta Cannabis Co. Branded Cannabis Store in Toronto, Ontario
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
2TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
3ADO PROPERTIES : ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO Properties announces fully underwritten capital increase with subscr..
4GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
5FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group