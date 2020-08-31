Intland Software Publishes Case Study With Autonomous Systems Developer Navya

Stuttgart, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2020) - ​​Intland Software proudly announces the publishing of its latest customer case study with Navya, the French specialist in the development of autonomous driving systems.​

Navya was the first company in the world to release a commercially available autonomous shuttle in 2015. Today, the company's fully self-driving electric shuttles are operating in more than 20 countries across the globe.

To overcome limitations of their legacy tooling (which included Git, spreadsheets, emails, and a manually managed shared document repository), Navya's product team started the search for future-proof development tooling in 2018. Their Agile teams were looking for a platform that would support their custom combination of Waterfall and Agile practices while helping adherence to ISO 26262 requirements. Intland Software's codeBeamer ALM was chosen by Navya for its flexibility and ability to support Navya's growing needs as the organization was maturing.

Since switching to codeBeamer ALM in 2018, Navya reported enhanced transparency, process visibility, and better alignment across its development teams. They were able to maintain clarity and consistency as the team implemented integrated ALM to manage the rising complexity of their product development efforts.

"Providing our company with the right tooling, which helps us manage complexity, is definitely an enabler that helps take our innovation to the next step. That's where having the right tool can be a real differentiator." - says Jules Garbé, Head of Product Development at Navya.

Access Intland Software's Navya Customer Case Study to learn more about how this French autonomous systems innovator ensures ISO 26262 compliance in an Agile environment using codeBeamer ALM: https://content.intland.com/case-studies/navya-customer-case-study.



About Intland Software

Intland Software is the developer and vendor of industry-leading software tools for the delivery of safety-critical technology. The company's flagship products codeBeamer ALM and Intland Retina are fully integrated end-to-end Application Lifecycle Management software platforms with regulatory compliance support. The recently released Intland Retina provides all-in-one requirements, risk, and test management capabilities with digital quality management and audit control support for regulated industries. Intland Software's tools help reduce the time, risks, and costs of product innovation and regulatory compliance. Follow @intland on Twitter, Linkedin, or find out more at https://intland.com/.

Media Contact:

Kristof Horvath

Digital Content Manager

Email: kristof.horvath@intland.com

Related Links:

Navya Customer Case Study

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62868