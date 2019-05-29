IntraSense® - Start of Development of Sensor Implant for Tumor Monitoring

SMI announces cooperation with scientist from the Hamburg University of
Technology and University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany
SMI (Silicon Microstructures, Inc.) signed a Letter of Interest with
Hamburg University of Technology and University Hospital
Hamburg-Eppendorf. The partnership aims to drive research in the area of
wireless tumor sensor implants. By utilizing wireless sensors, the
efficiency of chemotherapy for cancer treatment can be optimized. The
cooperation partners, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Krautschneider, Prof. Dr. Udo
Schumacher and PD Dr. Christine Stürken, conduct research in the field
of medical technology and cancer therapy and their well-founded
knowledge forms the basis for implant applications. SMI’s expertise in
ultra-small pressure sensor solutions enables accurate pressure sensing
for invasive medical applications. The IntraSense® product line of in
vivo sensors offers a sensor size of 750μm × 220μm × 75μm.
Partnership goal: Enable continuous tumor monitoring
The project involves the measurement of pressure and temperature at the
point of interest, in this case a malignant tumor, which will be
wirelessly transmitted back to the medical team. An ultra-small sensor
implanted into the tumor tissue helps the oncologist to adjust the
chemotherapy treatment according to the conditions within the tumor.
Recent studies from the Center for Experimental Medicine from the
University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, amongst others, form the
foundation for treatment modifications.
Up until now the effectiveness of a chemotherapy treatment has only been
assessed via imaging techniques. The typical imaging technique is
computer tomography, which exposes the patient to radiation. Due to high
costs and the increased exposure to X-ray radiation, this procedure is
only applied in widely spread time intervals. In the meantime the
oncologist cannot assess the effectiveness of the chemotherapy
medication. The new sensor implant enables continuous tumor monitoring
without radiation exposure for the patient.
“SMI is excited to be part of this project. The complementary
competencies of the medical team around Prof. Dr. Krautschneider and
SMI’s sensor experts opens up new possibilities for diagnostic and
therapeutic concepts. This is just one example of the many ways
IntraSense is enabling new life saving devices and treatment methods and
is a key driver for SMI’s ongoing innovation,” says Dr. Justin Gaynor,
VP IntraSense Products at SMI.
The IntraSense® line of pressure sensing solutions simplifies direct
pressure monitoring throughout the anatomy, leveraging an
industry-leading size of less than 1-French. It is designed to enable
accurate in vivo pressure sensing in many minimally invasive
devices, including catheters and endoscopes. To ensure easy system
integration, the sensor can be directly exposed to different bodily
fluids with no encapsulation required.
About SMI
Silicon Microstructures, Inc. (SMI) is a member of the worldwide Elmos
Semiconductor Group, developing, producing and marketing semiconductors
and sensors. SMI is an ISO/IATF certified premier developer and
manufacturer of MEMS-based pressure sensors offering unique solutions
for pressure and flow sensing. SMI empowers invasive medical devices
with ultra-small sensors for in vivo pressure measurement. With more
than 25 years of experience SMI’s design, production and quality control
processes have enabled it to develop both the lowest pressure and
smallest pressure sensors available on the market today.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005978/en/