Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Rising Advances in Technology to Boost Growth Through 2019-2023 | Technavio

11/04/2019 | 02:01pm EST

 

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices: Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005586/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a recent Technavio report, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow by USD 442 million during 2019-2023. Growth in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the product segment comprising of invasive and non-invasive. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing product segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

The approval and presence of innovative technologies such as Branchpoint Technologies in developing next-generation products such as AURA intracranial pressure monitoring system is driving the sales of intracranial pressure monitoring systems. These advanced systems come with pressure sensors that help in mobile intracranial pressure monitoring. The growing adoption of these medical devices in many healthcare centers will boost market growth. As per Technavio, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023 due to the presence of such next-generation products.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

The AURA intracranial pressure monitoring system enables continuous monitoring of intracranial pressure waveforms. Its adoption is gaining prominence in the healthcare sector because it enables continuous telemetric monitoring of parenchymal intracranial pressure.

In addition, the growing adoption of this equipment has improved the remote monitoring of patients who have undergone brain surgeries. As a result, it is gaining popularity among physicians around the world.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Developments in the field of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices

Several vendors in the market are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced and improved intracranial pressure monitoring devices. They are also focusing on expanding their offerings by launching new products.

Integra LifeSciences is one of the several vendors operating in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices space. The company is focusing on strengthening its market presence by penetrating various regions.

For Further Market Information

More insights like this on the U.S. and global markets can be found in a series of reports published by Technavio entitled the Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | Global | 2019-2023 & Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | Global | 2019-2023.

Email us at media@technavio.com or register online for a brochure and synopsis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.


© Business Wire 2019
