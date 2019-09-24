Intrepid Hires Greg Sommer as a Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

Intrepid Financial Partners is pleased to announce that it has hired Greg Sommer as a Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. Greg will begin in October 2019 and will be based in New York.

Greg is one of the energy industry’s most experienced mergers and acquisitions professionals, having led over 100 completed transactions with aggregate value in excess of $400 billion. Prior to joining Intrepid, Greg held senior roles at Deutsche Bank Securities including Global Co-Head of the Natural Resources Group, Head of Energy Investment Banking and Head of Natural Resources Mergers & Acquisitions. Before that, he was a senior investment banker at Citigroup Global Markets. He has spent a significant portion of his 27 year banking career providing strategic advice to senior executives and boards of directors of numerous North American and global energy companies.

“We are very excited to have Greg join the Intrepid team and lead our Mergers & Acquisitions effort,” said Skip McGee, CEO of Intrepid. “M&A is one of the cornerstones of Intrepid’s Advisory franchise, and Greg’s extensive experience and relationships will be hugely impactful as we continue to grow our business. Our goal is to be the energy industry’s go-to independent financial advisor, and that means continuing to add the industry’s best talent to our team so that we can continue to deliver the best advice to our clients.”

Chris Winchenbaugh, President and COO of Intrepid, says, “Greg’s incredible skillset and expertise complements our existing business perfectly. Since inception, we have advised on over $100 billion of transactions and have developed a reputation for providing expert and creative advice to our clients in complex and often difficult situations. Greg will further strengthen both our advisory capabilities and the culture of excellence we embody at Intrepid.”

About Intrepid Financial Partners

Intrepid Financial Partners is a merchant bank with Advisory and Investing platforms. It works with companies and investors in the energy sector to provide mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and capital markets services and makes principal equity and debt investments. The firm leverages the deep industry knowledge, relationships and capital-raising expertise of its principals on behalf of its clients and investors. Intrepid invests its own capital alongside its clients.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.

