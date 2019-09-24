Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intrepid Hires Greg Sommer as a Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:44am EDT

Intrepid Financial Partners is pleased to announce that it has hired Greg Sommer as a Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. Greg will begin in October 2019 and will be based in New York.

Greg is one of the energy industry’s most experienced mergers and acquisitions professionals, having led over 100 completed transactions with aggregate value in excess of $400 billion. Prior to joining Intrepid, Greg held senior roles at Deutsche Bank Securities including Global Co-Head of the Natural Resources Group, Head of Energy Investment Banking and Head of Natural Resources Mergers & Acquisitions. Before that, he was a senior investment banker at Citigroup Global Markets. He has spent a significant portion of his 27 year banking career providing strategic advice to senior executives and boards of directors of numerous North American and global energy companies.

“We are very excited to have Greg join the Intrepid team and lead our Mergers & Acquisitions effort,” said Skip McGee, CEO of Intrepid. “M&A is one of the cornerstones of Intrepid’s Advisory franchise, and Greg’s extensive experience and relationships will be hugely impactful as we continue to grow our business. Our goal is to be the energy industry’s go-to independent financial advisor, and that means continuing to add the industry’s best talent to our team so that we can continue to deliver the best advice to our clients.”

Chris Winchenbaugh, President and COO of Intrepid, says, “Greg’s incredible skillset and expertise complements our existing business perfectly. Since inception, we have advised on over $100 billion of transactions and have developed a reputation for providing expert and creative advice to our clients in complex and often difficult situations. Greg will further strengthen both our advisory capabilities and the culture of excellence we embody at Intrepid.”

About Intrepid Financial Partners

Intrepid Financial Partners is a merchant bank with Advisory and Investing platforms. It works with companies and investors in the energy sector to provide mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and capital markets services and makes principal equity and debt investments. The firm leverages the deep industry knowledge, relationships and capital-raising expertise of its principals on behalf of its clients and investors. Intrepid invests its own capital alongside its clients.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pAdministrative Costs for Medicare Plans Continue to Accelerate in 2018
BU
12:03pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pDXB ENTERTAINMENTS : JA Lake View Hotel Dubai is the First Hotel in the Middle East to Voice-enable Every Guestroom with Volara-powered Alexa Solution
AQ
12:02pEURAZEO : first investment company with a Digital Committee
PU
12:02pSNAM : OMV, Snam and TAG sign MoU for sustainable LNG mobility
PU
12:02pTERN : IoT and the modern office
PU
12:01pMANCHESTER UNITED : reports $783m revenue from last season
AQ
12:01pEMBRAER S A : Workers of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer go on strike
AQ
12:01pTrump criticises China's trade practices at U.N., will not take 'bad deal'
RE
12:01pKIMBERLY CLARK : Working Mother Names Kimberly-Clark One of 2019's 100 Best Companies
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group