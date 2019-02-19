Intrepid by VitalSource Wins Four 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

Intrepid®,
the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, won four
coveted 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in the learning and
development category.
The Brandon Hall Group Awards were created to showcase technology that
generates outstanding business results. Intrepid was recognized for the
significant impact its learning and development (L&D) products had for
EY, Providence, Cargill and Corning. This is the fifth consecutive year
that Intrepid has won the annual Brandon Hall Group Awards in this
category.
Intrepid’s learning technology platform is highly configurable for a
wide variety of learning goals and appropriate for a range of critical
business initiatives. It can be leveraged to create self-directed
learning experiences, timebound collaborative cohort-driven programs
(i.e. corporate MOOCs), continuous learning journeys, and blended
wrappers for pre- and post- in-person event networking and learning
reinforcement. Scaling to as many global learners as needed and
including real-world assignments that are peer reviewable (with built-in
social learning, intuitive learning paths, and flexible gamification
capabilities), learners can practice new skills and apply new knowledge,
reflect and share their findings, and demonstrate capability. Award
winners used a variety of learning approaches on the Intrepid platform.
Intrepid received four awards this year for the impact of their platform
on four leading U.S. corporations:
-
EY: Gold in Unique Learning Technology for “Teach with
Charisma,” a facilitator skills program
-
Providence St. Joseph Health: Silver in Unique Learning
Technology for a nurse manager leadership program
-
Cargill: Bronze in Unique Learning Technology for financial
planning & analysis, sales excellence, and supply chain operations
programs
-
Corning: Bronze in Unique Learning Technology for new hire
orientation for various audiences
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts along with
Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries
based upon the following criteria:
-
Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?
-
Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how
does it differ from any competing products?
-
Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or
what need does this product address?
-
Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect
to experience as a result of using this product?
“We were blown away,” said Mike Cooke, chief executive officer of
Brandon Hall Group. “Our research was confirmed by the entrants’
responsiveness to the needs of employers who seek to align technology to
the goals of their businesses. Every technology award entry embodied a
win-win proposition for employers and employees.”
“Our platform is the industry’s gold standard when it comes to
collaborative learning. This same collaborative vision of creating
cultures of learning permeates our client relationships,” said Thom
Robbins, Intrepid’s director of marketing. “On behalf of our work
together with our corporate partners, we’re delighted to win four more
Brandon Hall Group Awards and share these honors with them.”
“We’re proud to honor the innovators,” said Rachel Cooke, chief
operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.
“As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the
award winners is breathtaking. Organizations of all size showed that
creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences for
businesses and their employees.”
About Brandon Hall Group, Inc. | www.brandonhall.com
With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering
world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the
most well-known and established research organization in the performance
improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and
provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible
for growth and business results.
Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership,
research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management,
Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the
core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence
Through Content, Collaboration, and Community. Our members have access
to research that helps them make the right decisions about people,
processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services
customized to their needs.
About Intrepid by VitalSource | www.intrepidlearning.com
Intrepid by VitalSource is a collaborative learning platform that
empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through
engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps
individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and
grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.
VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering
digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241
countries and territories used VitalSource®’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and
Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education,
corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.
