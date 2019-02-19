Intrepid by VitalSource Wins Four 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

Company Takes Gold, Silver, and Bronze Learning Technology Honors for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Intrepid®, the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, won four coveted 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in the learning and development category.

The Brandon Hall Group Awards were created to showcase technology that generates outstanding business results. Intrepid was recognized for the significant impact its learning and development (L&D) products had for EY, Providence, Cargill and Corning. This is the fifth consecutive year that Intrepid has won the annual Brandon Hall Group Awards in this category.

Intrepid’s learning technology platform is highly configurable for a wide variety of learning goals and appropriate for a range of critical business initiatives. It can be leveraged to create self-directed learning experiences, timebound collaborative cohort-driven programs (i.e. corporate MOOCs), continuous learning journeys, and blended wrappers for pre- and post- in-person event networking and learning reinforcement. Scaling to as many global learners as needed and including real-world assignments that are peer reviewable (with built-in social learning, intuitive learning paths, and flexible gamification capabilities), learners can practice new skills and apply new knowledge, reflect and share their findings, and demonstrate capability. Award winners used a variety of learning approaches on the Intrepid platform.

Intrepid received four awards this year for the impact of their platform on four leading U.S. corporations:

Gold in Unique Learning Technology for “Teach with Charisma,” a facilitator skills program Providence St. Joseph Health: Silver in Unique Learning Technology for a nurse manager leadership program

Bronze in Unique Learning Technology for financial planning & analysis, sales excellence, and supply chain operations programs Corning: Bronze in Unique Learning Technology for new hire orientation for various audiences

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts along with Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

What was the product’s breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

“We were blown away,” said Mike Cooke, chief executive officer of Brandon Hall Group. “Our research was confirmed by the entrants’ responsiveness to the needs of employers who seek to align technology to the goals of their businesses. Every technology award entry embodied a win-win proposition for employers and employees.”

“Our platform is the industry’s gold standard when it comes to collaborative learning. This same collaborative vision of creating cultures of learning permeates our client relationships,” said Thom Robbins, Intrepid’s director of marketing. “On behalf of our work together with our corporate partners, we’re delighted to win four more Brandon Hall Group Awards and share these honors with them.”

“We’re proud to honor the innovators,” said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the award winners is breathtaking. Organizations of all size showed that creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences for businesses and their employees.”

