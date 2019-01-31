Introducing Camp BIG — Award-Winning Event Producer Stacy Stern Makes it Possible to “Be a Kid, Again!”

Remember when you were a kid? Summertime meant … sleepaway camp!

Ever wish you could go back? Back to the fun, the carefree times … back to camp? Well, you can! Introducing Camp BIG, an all-inclusive camp experience exclusively for adults who want to be “kids” again.

Camp BIG offers 150 acres of forest in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains in Banner Elk, North Carolina. The Camp BIG experience is a great vacation getaway, ideal for corporate and social events, weddings, reunions and more. According to Camp BIG’s owner/founder, Stacy Stern, “Camp BIG is for anyone who’s loved or ever wanted to go to camp. Expect amazing activities, excursions, great food, nature and more!”

Camp BIG features two lakes, three ziplines, field games, archery, rock climbing, art-n-crafts, off-site trips plus much more. A four-part team building area nestled in the forest awaits our corporate clients. At night, campers partake in themed events, campfire sing-a-longs, story-telling, karaoke and live entertainment.

Camp BIG’s holding two sessions in 2019: August 22nd-26th and September 12th – 16th. Each accommodates 100 campers. The camp is coed, however, “boys” and “girls” sleep in separate bunks. Private rooms with double beds are available. Call for information regarding corporate and social event dates.

To learn more about Camp BIG, visit www.CampBIGforadults.com

For sales, editorial inquiries or general information about Camp Big, contact Stacy Stern at 888.613.CAMP (2267) or press@CampbigforAdults.com

