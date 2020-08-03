Log in
Introducing GMI, Merging 80 Years of IT Solutions Experience to Address Critical Customer Challenges

08/03/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Expand Array of End-To-End Information Technology Services and Solidify Market Leadership

Today marks the official launch of GMI (Global Market Innovators), one of the largest women- and minority-owned Information Technology Solutions companies in the United States.

GMI was formed by industry leaders General Microsystems Inc., nVision Networking, Inc., and Extreme Integration who merged to combine their expertise, leadership, and best-in-class technology. The merger was the result of a multi-year nationwide search for businesses with compatible commitments to innovation, customer service, employee development, and community involvement.

GMI is an established, trusted advisor, known for blending technology best practices from industry leaders and in-field experience to deliver successful outcomes for customers. As a certified diversity supplier, GMI is one of the most experienced and skilled minority-owned small businesses in the nation. With a combined 80 years in the IT services industry, the newly launched GMI will deliver an even more comprehensive and extensive array of IT solutions to commercial and government customers.

“We are genuinely excited about this new chapter for our organization,” said Simer S. Mayo, CEO of GMI. “Our many combined years of industry knowledge will be used to develop customer-centric, comprehensive, vendor-neutral solutions that leverage best-in-class technology to solve pressing business challenges.”

From managed services to cloud, networks, security, data center, strategy and assessments, as well as professional services and hardware and software solutions our proven technology solutions move the mark, GMI will provide a customized client partnership that prioritizes customer success.

“Our customers are facing the challenge of providing secure anytime, anywhere access to an expanding array of IT services and solutions in an increasingly complex environment, often with flat or declining budgets. There is an urgent need for our customers to leverage technology in ways that deliver significant value to our stakeholders. Likewise, the consequences of failing to provide and protect technology is substantial,” said Earl Overstreet, president of GMI. “Trusted advisors have never been more important. We believe that our existing and new customers will see the expanded capabilities of the new GMI as timely and valuable additional resources to ensure their success.”

The new GMI will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure technology solutions with a particular emphasis on compute and storage, voice/data networks and collaboration, security, managed and professional services, cloud, IT support and operations, and endpoint products.

Beyond the expanded and improved customer experience and expanded IT solutions, GMI will continue to focus on employee development and local community investment.

GMI will be headquartered in Arizona with additional offices in Washington and Idaho, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. To learn more, visit www.gmi.com.

About GMI

GMI provides transformative and comprehensive Information Technology Solutions, relentlessly focused on helping customers achieve their desired business outcomes. GMI offerings include Managed Services, Networking, Data Center, Cloud, Voice and Collaboration, Strategy and Assessments, Security, and Professional Services, as well as hardware and software solutions with best-in-class technology. GMI is also one of the largest and most experienced minority-owned small businesses in the nation. To learn more, www.gmi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
