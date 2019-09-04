Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Introducing HOOPLANDIA  Largest 3-on-3 Basketball Competition and Festival on East Coast Planned for Greater Springfield June 26-28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Springfield, Massachusetts is the birthplace of basketball. And now, the birthplace of an extraordinary new event to celebrate one of the great games on Planet Earth. Introducing HOOPLANDIA, the largest 3-on-3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast - planned for June 26-28, 2020 and hosted by Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

HOOPLANDIA 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sep 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Springfield, Massachusetts is the birthplace of basketball. And now, the birthplace of an extraordinary new event to celebrate one of the great games on Planet Earth. Introducing HOOPLANDIA, the largest 3-on-3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast - planned for June 26-28, 2020 and hosted by Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The event will feature hundreds of games for thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities, with divisions for young girls, boys, women, men, high school elite, college elite, pro-am, "over the hill," wheelchair, wounded warrior, special Olympians and more.

Other features:

* 100 outdoor blacktop courts throughout the roadway and parking lot network of the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield.
* Slam-Dunk, 3-Point, Free Throw, Dribble Course, Vertical Jump and Full Court Shot skills competitions.
* Themed State Courts mobilized along the Exposition's famed Avenue of States, with replica capitol buildings of the six New England states.
* Showcase games in the historic Eastern States Coliseum and Hall of Fame's Court of Dreams.

"Eastern States is proud to co-host this new signature event for all of New England and beyond," said Eugene J. Cassidy, President and CEO, of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. "We always look for paths to reinvent our role in promoting commerce and community and appreciate opportunities to collaborate with other regional icons, like the Basketball Hall of Fame. We are excited to transform our grounds into the magical kingdom of Hooplandia for thousands of visitors next summer."

John Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame added, "The role of Greater Springfield in the global growth of basketball is undeniable, from Dr. James Naismith to our annual Enshrinement Week at the Hall of Fame and points in-between. Hooplandia is a natural extension of this legacy, with a grassroots competition and celebration befitting this area and all of New England. We are thrilled to help launch and build this event, which we hope will inspire hoopsters of all ages from throughout the Northeast."

A year-long community outreach effort is underway. Registration opens on March 1, 2020. Information and engagement available now: https://hooplandia.com/ or Instagram: @hooplandia.

For more on the hosts, see: https://www.easternstatesexposition.com and http://www.hoophall.com.

The event is an initiative of Society Events + Experiences, a California-based company.

News Source: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Related link: http://www.hoophall.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/introducing-hooplandia-largest-3-on-3-basketball-competition-and-festival-on-east-coast-planned-for-greater-springfield-june-26-28-2020/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pWheat Perks Up On Weaker U.S. Dollar
DJ
04:05pWall Street buoyed by China data, Hong Kong and Brexit news
RE
04:03pTSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,448.84
RE
04:03pCREDIT SUISSE : Scores Legal Win in Forex-Rigging Case
DJ
03:53pArgentine markets hold steady as anti-Macri protesters decry austerity, rising poverty
RE
03:43pBank of England scales back estimate for worst-case Brexit GDP hit
RE
03:39pU.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico
RE
03:35pIntroducing HOOPLANDIA  Largest 3-on-3 Basketball Competition and Festival on East Coast Planned for Greater Springfield June 26-28, 2020
SE
03:22pOREGON FARM BUREAU : Century Farm & Ranch Program announces honorees
PU
03:20pFed's Evans says limits on trade, immigration could slow U.S. growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group