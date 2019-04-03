Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good times

It might not be a national holiday and you might not get a day off, but as dispensaries open at an ever-faster rate, more and more Americans are out there celebrating 420.

Introducing Homesick Four Twenty Candle. Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good times. (Photo: Business Wire)

This 4/20, if you are so inclined, you can add a warm touch to this cannabis holiday with Homesick’s new Four Twenty Candle https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/four-twenty-candle

What does it smell like you might ask? Long nights filled with deep conversation and laughter. Outdoor concerts in the park and summer days in the sand. A cloudy room, drifting to the tune of your favorite album. Light it up and don’t worry about a thing.

Or, if you prefer to get in the weeds, the Four Twenty Candle is comprised of the following notes:

Top Note: Bergamot, Cannabis

Mid Note: Cannabis, Cedarwood

Base Note: Sandalwood, Patchouli, Musk

Homesick Candles are designed to bring people happiness by taking them back to a special memory or place. They are hand-poured in the USA and made with an all-natural soy wax blend. Typical burn time of a Classic sized candle is 60-80 hours. To see the whole collection or to purchase the Four Twenty Candle for $29.95, please visit www.homesick.com

