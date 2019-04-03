Log in
Introducing Homesick Four Twenty Candle

04/03/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good times

It might not be a national holiday and you might not get a day off, but as dispensaries open at an ever-faster rate, more and more Americans are out there celebrating 420.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005012/en/

Introducing Homesick Four Twenty Candle. Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good t ...

Introducing Homesick Four Twenty Candle. Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good times. (Photo: Business Wire)

This 4/20, if you are so inclined, you can add a warm touch to this cannabis holiday with Homesick’s new Four Twenty Candle https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/four-twenty-candle

What does it smell like you might ask? Long nights filled with deep conversation and laughter. Outdoor concerts in the park and summer days in the sand. A cloudy room, drifting to the tune of your favorite album. Light it up and don’t worry about a thing.

Or, if you prefer to get in the weeds, the Four Twenty Candle is comprised of the following notes:

  • Top Note: Bergamot, Cannabis
  • Mid Note: Cannabis, Cedarwood
  • Base Note: Sandalwood, Patchouli, Musk

Homesick Candles are designed to bring people happiness by taking them back to a special memory or place. They are hand-poured in the USA and made with an all-natural soy wax blend. Typical burn time of a Classic sized candle is 60-80 hours. To see the whole collection or to purchase the Four Twenty Candle for $29.95, please visit www.homesick.com

Also new: Homesick Birthday Party Candle. The sweet buttery smell of vanilla cake smothered in buttercream frosting. A room swirling with balloons and confetti. The off key singing of friends and family wishing you another magical year. Available now at https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/birthday-party-candle $29.95

Coming soon: Thank You, Mom. Freshly trimmed flowers on the kitchen table. Lingering wafts of your favorite perfume. The smell of breakfast sizzling on Sunday. A house made a home because of you. Packaged in a personalizable gift box so you can tell her exactly why you love her so. Available in time for Mother’s Day. https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/thank-you-mom-candle


© Business Wire 2019
