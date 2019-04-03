It might not be a national holiday and you might not get a day off, but
as dispensaries open at an ever-faster rate, more and more Americans are
out there celebrating 420.
Introducing Homesick Four Twenty Candle. Blaze it up at 420 or anytime to relax and celebrate good times. (Photo: Business Wire)
This 4/20, if you are so inclined, you can add a warm touch to this
cannabis holiday with Homesick’s new Four Twenty Candle https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/four-twenty-candle
What does it smell like you might ask? Long nights filled with deep
conversation and laughter. Outdoor concerts in the park and summer days
in the sand. A cloudy room, drifting to the tune of your favorite album.
Light it up and don’t worry about a thing.
Or, if you prefer to get in the weeds, the Four Twenty Candle is
comprised of the following notes:
-
Top Note: Bergamot, Cannabis
-
Mid Note: Cannabis, Cedarwood
-
Base Note: Sandalwood, Patchouli, Musk
Homesick Candles are designed to bring people happiness by taking them
back to a special memory or place. They are hand-poured in the USA and
made with an all-natural soy wax blend. Typical burn time of a Classic
sized candle is 60-80 hours. To see the whole collection or to purchase
the Four Twenty Candle for $29.95, please visit www.homesick.com
Also new: Homesick Birthday Party Candle. The sweet buttery smell
of vanilla cake smothered in buttercream frosting. A room swirling with
balloons and confetti. The off key singing of friends and family wishing
you another magical year. Available now at https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/birthday-party-candle
$29.95
Coming soon: Thank You, Mom. Freshly trimmed flowers on the
kitchen table. Lingering wafts of your favorite perfume. The smell of
breakfast sizzling on Sunday. A house made a home because of you.
Packaged in a personalizable gift box so you can tell her exactly why
you love her so. Available in time for Mother’s Day. https://homesickcandles.com/collections/memories/products/thank-you-mom-candle
