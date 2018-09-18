Introducing Leef iBridge™ Air: Wireless Pocket Storage for Your iPhone®

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever run out of memory on your iPhone while trying to quickly capture the perfect photo? Or tried to download an app on your phone or iPad and you’re out of space? It’s the worst. Introducing the Leef iBridge™ Air, the latest essential wireless gadget for iPhones and iPads, created by mobile memory experts Leef. The iBridge Air is a next-generation external iOS memory drive that offers memory expansion and much more, empowering users to stream, share, and store the memories that matter most.



Building on the success of its flagship product, Leef iBridge™ 3, the creators at Leef have gone one step further with the new iBridge Air removing the need to directly connect it to your (one and only) Lightning® port. Leef iBridge Air is the first wireless product designed to take the ease-of-use of an “IOS flash drive” and mate it with the high performance, 5GHz wireless connectivity. With Leef iBridge Air, you now have an elegant solution to the iPhone content sharing and streaming problem and a viable alternative to iCloud®.

Designed to fit in your skinny jeans, the sleek and compact Leef iBridge Air is like having network-attached storage (NAS) in your pocket. Wirelessly extend the storage capacity of your iPhone while choosing who has access to your personal Wifi to stream, capture and share content.

With the Leef iBridge Air, your iPhone can now:

Stream: All of your videos and music files can be shared wirelessly with any other Apple or Android device. Great for families travelling on long car rides and extended flights.

Share: Capture your photos and videos at a live event and share them with your friends and family members as it’s happening.

Collect: Use your Leef iBridge Air to create a central repository (via its own Wifi Access Point) of all the Apple® and Android® pictures and videos captured at an event. No more time-consuming sending and receiving individual pictures and videos via email, text or AirDrop®.

Backup: Automatically backup your contacts, photos, videos and other files via Wifi. You control what gets backed up and how often.

Migrate: Transfer your photos, videos and other documents off your iPhone or iPad wirelessly to free up more space.

Save: Ignore and silence all of the persistent reminders to buy space on the cloud service. Now you have your own back up in your pocket and no longer feel compelled to pay a monthly storage fee.

Leef’s free IOS device management app, iBridge Air, has been redesigned for the launch of Leef iBridge Air to ensure a seamless user experience over Wifi and is compatible with the latest iOS 12 release.



Eric Bone, VP & GM of Product Management at Leef commented: “We are thrilled to take what we’ve learned with our direct-connected IOS iBridge line-up and introduce a new, pocketable, wireless storage device.”



“Today, wireless storage devices are too big and bulky to easily bring with you – we focused on small size, good battery life and a great IOS App to make it a perfect device for small parties or other meet-ups that create a lot of content and want to share it immediately.”

Leef iBridge Air wireless pocket storage is available today in Europe, Middle East and Russia in select retailers, including Amazon, and distributors. Further retail global expansion is planned for Q4 2018.



Leef iBridge Air is available in storage capacities from 32GB to a hefty 512GB, with a starting MSRP of $59.99 for the 32GB SKU.

The Leef iBridge Air will offer a two-year limited warranty. Terms and conditions of Leef’s limited warranty may be found on the Leef website (www.leefco.com/warranty).

------------------------------------

Leef iBridge is a trademark of Leef Innovation LTD. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Not all products may be available in all regions of the world. As used for storage capacity, one gigabyte = one billion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment.



For more information, please contact: Leef USA, Media Dept Tel: +1 (801) 215-9405 Email: presskit@leefco.com www.leefco.com