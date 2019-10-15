Introducing Level Home, the Company Redefining the Smart Home

Debuts the Level Lock - the world’s first invisible smart lock



The Level Lock magically transforms your existing lock into a smart lock in just minutes

The company has secured $71 million in funding led by strategic investments from Walmart and Lennar Homes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home, today unveiled the Level Lock , the world’s first invisible smart lock. Level Home designs products not just for the house, but for the people that make it home. The Level Lock transforms any standard deadbolt into a modern day smart lock in just minutes, allowing consumers to preserve the heritage and design of their homes while still experiencing the conveniences of a smart lock.

Founded in late 2016 by John Martin, CEO, and Ken Goto, CTO, Level Home sets a new standard of smart home technology by creating products that are simple, intuitive, and seamlessly fit into the everyday life of today’s connected consumers.

“With every product we create, we start at square zero so we can strike the perfect balance between today's cutting edge technology and the practicality of our everyday living experience,” said John Martin, co-founder and CEO, Level Home. “Many smart home products on the market today over emphasize technology and as a result complicate our everyday lives. We believe ‘smart’ products should blend in naturally with your home while offering you an improvement to your daily routines. At Level Home, we’re not just designing products for a house, we’re designing them for the people who make it a home.”

The Level Lock is designed to fit seamlessly inside your deadbolt, so you can preserve the existing look of your home. Level Lock lets you easily share access to family and friends, or service providers at the touch of a button. With Apple HomeKit you can easily operate Level Lock via Siri, add automations such as locking the door when the last person leaves, or receive real-time entry and exit notifications. Level Lock is engineered for trust, durability and reliability and provides the highest level of residential security. Level Lock can be reserved starting today at level.co with availability to the general public starting in January 2020.

In addition to the introduction of the Level Lock, Level Home also announced that the company has secured $71 million in funding led by strategic investments from Walmart and Lennar Homes as well as premier investment firm Hut 8 Ventures.

“We’re pleased to make an investment in Level Home as they unveil their latest technology, the Level Lock,” said Ashley Hubka, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Development and Partnerships, Walmart. “Smart technology products and home automation provide us with more opportunities to serve customers in new ways today and into the future.”

“Level Home’s unique approach and technology is a game changer for homebuilders,” said Eric Feder, Managing General Partner, Lennar Ventures. “As one of the nation’s leading home builders, Lennar is founded on a long tradition of quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The Level Lock will transform the smart lock category by allowing home builders to offer innovation without having to compromise on their home experience.”

A first of its kind, the Level Lock, Bolt Edition gives people the benefits of a smart lock without changing their home’s design or replacing their existing keys. It offers:

INVISIBLE DESIGN – With Level Lock, nothing looks different, yet everything’s changed. Level Lock Installs inside your door, making your existing lock smart without asking you to change the look of your lock or to stop using your existing keys.



– With Level Lock, nothing looks different, yet everything’s changed. Level Lock Installs inside your door, making your existing lock smart without asking you to change the look of your lock or to stop using your existing keys. WELCOME FRIENDS AND FAMILY – Open your home to friends and family by sending invites via the Level App. Guests can use their phone as a key to access your home and you'll get notifications letting you know they've arrived.



– Open your home to friends and family by sending invites via the Level App. Guests can use their phone as a key to access your home and you'll get notifications letting you know they've arrived. SECURE – The Level Lock was designed to exceed the highest residential security rating (ANSI GRADE 1/A) and encrypted with the most robust security protocols available. Crafted from high quality materials and painstakingly tested for durability and reliability.



– The Level Lock was designed to exceed the highest residential security rating (ANSI GRADE 1/A) and encrypted with the most robust security protocols available. Crafted from high quality materials and painstakingly tested for durability and reliability. HOMEKIT ENABLED – With Apple Homekit you can use Siri to operate your Level Lock and receive real-time updates of who comes and goes when. In addition, Level Lock uses automation to enable geofencing based entry and exit, keeping your home always secure.



– With Apple Homekit you can use Siri to operate your Level Lock and receive real-time updates of who comes and goes when. In addition, Level Lock uses automation to enable geofencing based entry and exit, keeping your home always secure. KEYLESS ENTRY – In addition to opening with traditional keys, the lock connects to the Level App via Bluetooth to allow people to use their phone as their key.



– In addition to opening with traditional keys, the lock connects to the Level App via Bluetooth to allow people to use their phone as their key. SETUP IS SIMPLE – For most homes, installation takes minutes using just a screwdriver. Or we will do it for you via our trusted partner HelloTech to install and set up your lock in one visit.



– For most homes, installation takes minutes using just a screwdriver. Or we will do it for you via our trusted partner HelloTech to install and set up your lock in one visit. POWER AND EFFICIENCY – The Level Lock uses a patent-pending, six stage, stainless steel gear box that's both powerful enough for the toughest conditions, and efficient enough to deliver over a year's worth of battery life from a single CR2.

About Level Home

Level Home is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level Home, we take a unique approach — one that focuses not only on what we make, but how we make it and who we make it for; one that results in elegant and impactful solutions; one that raises the bar for the connected home. Rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Our flagship product, the Level Lock, highlights that technology shouldn’t demand consumers to change the way they live their lives. It should blend seamlessly into the background and take care of you when you need it. Level Home was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

Media Contact:

Highwire for Level Home

levelhome@highwirepr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e3d85fc-5a13-4b3a-af2a-d2cb35762e5e



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e408a3a-4d3e-4f13-8bd4-fb993a985a7e

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f68ef232-be19-435e-8688-27d35b498ec6