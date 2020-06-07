Log in
Introducing MD® 250-CTH Cationic Epoxy for Medical Device Assembly

06/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation expands its range of MD® Medical Device Adhesives with the introduction of MD® 250-CTH, a new cationic epoxy. It's formulated for manufacturers that require extremely low shrinkage for lens alignment and cementing of endoscope/microscope lenses, as well as for the positioning of camera/light modules within endoscope assemblies. The semi-opaque off-white color of the material provides some light blocking functionality for use around lighted camera components. The product's high modulus and durometer offer better stiffness and resistance to deformation that may interfere with positioning.

MD® 250-CTH is fully curable with broad-spectrum UV/Visible light at 365 nm, 385 nm, or 405 nm, and/or with heat at 80-85°C to enable low-temperature heat-cure in 20-35 minutes, compared to standard acrylated urethane heat-cure for 60 minutes at 110°C. The same cured physical properties are achievable when using light-cure, light and heat, or only heat. Dymax MD® 250-CTH heat-only curing functionality is ideal for ensuring complete cure in true dark-shadow areas.

The epoxy has high bond strength to a variety of substrates including plastics, FR-4, and glass. MD® 250-CTH features lower water absorption for improved performance in accelerated aging and real-time storage conditions in high-heat, humid environments.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at 860-482-1010.

Contact:
Beth Schivley
Global Director Marketing Communications
Dymax Corporation
bschivley@dymax.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
