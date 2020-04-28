Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing Macklin: A Typeface Superfamily Built for a New Generation of Design

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:01am EDT

New from the Monotype Studio, Macklin takes inspiration from a period when type moved beyond books and was used in attention-grabbing street posters and advertisements.

Monotype today unveiled the Macklin™ typeface superfamily, designed by Malou Verlomme of the Monotype Studio. Macklin is a typeface that demands attention and enables brands to appeal more emotionally to modern consumers. The superfamily includes four sub families (Sans, Slab, Text and Display), with weights from hairline to black, totaling 54 styles. The complete superfamily can also be accessed as variable fonts. Macklin’s sharp and elegant forms perfectly encapsulate the needs of a full visual identity system, making it ideal for a wide range of brands from editorial publications to luxury, beauty and even packaging design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005153/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Macklin was inspired by the work of 19th century British typographer Vicent Figgins. Figgins was influential at a time when typography was transformed by the appearance of job printing and advertising, which unleashed a new era of stylistic experimentation. Macklin synthesizes Figgins’ body of work into a single, comprehensive type system. Each sub family has been designed with the same underlying skeleton, allowing designers to get creative with contrast and expression without worrying about awkward pairings.

“Macklin is not a historical typeface. In fact, I went through several stages of ‘de-historization’ during the design process,” said Malou Verlomme, senior type designer at Monotype. “While keeping the basic structure intact, all the historical details have been removed, even the iconic teardrop terminals. The result is a contemporary family that offers a large palette for branding and editorial needs.”

Verlomme continued, “When I settled on the current form of Macklin, I focused on the needs of today’s designer: A sans for everyday needs; a sturdy slab that stands out; a text for longer reading; and a display for large, crisp headings.”

What creative professionals are saying about Macklin.

“Macklin is lovely. I do like a super family. I know a lot of people scratch their heads when trying to pair fonts, and super families answer that conundrum so I'd imagine designers will respond well to a family that includes such diversity. I also like its humanity and character. It's got warmth without being quirky. It'll stand the test of time.” — Richard Weston, senior interpretation designer, Tandem Design

“We’re big Macklin fans! The numerals two and seven are a thing of beauty. However, the main thing we noted was how it’s only when you start to compare individual characters, that you actually appreciate the continuity across all four sub families.” — Ash O'Brien, partner, Two of Us

“Macklin captures that moment between straightforward printing faces and the boom of advertising and the industrial era. But it’s not a revival or a classic. It’s got the Malou twist on what modernity is now.” — James Fooks-Bale, Monotype senior director, brand, Monotype.

Pricing & Availability

Single weights of the Macklin typeface are available now for $/£49 or €55 each. The complete superfamily (54 fonts) or variable package (4 fonts) are available for $/€199 or £169.

Macklin is immediately available through Mosaic®, Monotype’s cloud-based font discovery, collaboration and management solution. It can also be purchased through MyFonts.com, Fonts.com, Linotype.com, and Fontshop.com with an introductory promotion of 75 percent off for the first 90 days. Download Macklin Sans Extra Light and Macklin Slab Extra Bold at no cost through July 27th, 2020.

The Macklin superfamily, sub families, variable font and individual typefaces are also available with a variety of licensing options for customers through Monotype enterprise sales.

To learn more about the Macklin typeface, visit the specimen page.

To join the conversation about the Macklin typeface on social media, search #MeetMacklin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aBANCO SANTANDER S A : 1Q Net Profit Fell 82% on Coronavirus Hit -- Earnings Review
DJ
06:19aLUFTHANSA STILL CONSIDERING PROTECTION FROM CREDITORS : company source
RE
06:18aGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Repurchase Of Usd34,122,000 Of Usd300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022
PU
06:18aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces adjustment of conversion prices of the fourth and fifth domestic unsecuredconvertible corporate bonds
PU
06:18aRTX A/S : CA No 30-2020 - 280420 - Interim Report Q2 2019-20
PU
06:18aHAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aAMERANT BANCORP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aPOLARIS INC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: KPMG delivers report on special investigation
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : BERLIN GOVERNMENT, LUFTHANSA PURSUE RESCUE DEAL: sources
3BP PLC : BP : First quarter 2020 results
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group