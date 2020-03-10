Log in
Introducing Nerdio Manager for WVD to Intuitively Deploy, Manage and Scale for the Enterprise

03/10/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Nerdio offers an innovative technology to help enterprise users automatically deploy and manage Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

Today, Nerdio announced a new offering, Nerdio Manager for WVD, allowing IT professionals in the enterprise to deploy and manage large Windows Virtual Desktop environments in Microsoft Azure automatically. Nerdio Manager for WVD is a deployment, management and autoscaling platform designed for the enterprise. It offers an intuitive user interface, a first-of-its-kind single tenant app that keeps its data within a user’s Azure subscription for enhanced security, and Dynamic Host Pools for autoscaling based on workload resulting in cost reduction.

With cloud and virtual desktop adoption rising, enterprise leaders are looking for simple, secure and cost-effective ways to manage IT environments for thousands of employees, many of whom may not be in the same physical location, which is why moving to virtual desktop infrastructure is an attractive option. To help with the more technical aspects of implementation, deployment and ongoing management, Nerdio Manager for WVD enables IT staff to deploy Windows Virtual Desktop in about an hour and manage their environment through a user-friendly platform.

“This is a significant step for Nerdio and one that is indicative of our continued leadership in the virtual desktop space,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO at Nerdio. “Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop offering – and widespread demand for it – is exploding. We have already completed over a thousand virtual desktop deployments in Azure in the five months that Windows Virtual Desktop has been generally available. Now we are catalyzing virtual desktop adoption by creating this simplified, flexible and secure platform for the enterprise and their unique IT needs.”

The software is installed within a customer’s Azure subscription, enabling all its data to stay within the geo-boundaries of a customer’s selected Azure region. Additionally, it enables multiple proprietary features such as Dynamic Host Pools that automatically grow and shrink depending on workload and Desktop Images used to centrally manage up to tens of thousands of users. These and other unique features reduce costs and simplify ongoing management and support of end-users.

“Customers love Azure NetApp Files (ANF) as it is the world’s fastest and only truly elastic file system supporting both NFS and SMB protocols. Our ability to integrate with Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop solution is one of many perfect use cases available,” said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM of NetApp Cloud Business. “With today’s announcement, customers can leverage native ANF with Nerdio Manager for WVD at scale.”

Kam VedBrat, Partner Group Program Manager for Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Corp. said, “The new Nerdio Manager for WVD brings simplicity and the power of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop deployment and management to the Enterprise. Microsoft is pleased to see Nerdio offer their Nerdio Manager for WVD exclusively in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving enterprise customers an easy and straightforward way to use their own Azure subscriptions to bring Windows Virtual Desktop to life in their Azure environments.”

As an installed app available through the Azure Marketplace, Nerdio Manager for WVD allows for installation of resources directly within an Azure subscription in an Azure region of choice. The pricing structure is consumption-based and follows two models: per-named user or per-concurrent user.

This announcement comes on the heels of Nerdio’s Series A funding round and is the latest effort by Nerdio to further support Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop in new ways.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers IT professionals and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to build and rapidly grow successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. Nerdio Manager for WVD is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio for Azure is the definitive Azure solution for MSPs that delivers easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization, and security of IT environments. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
