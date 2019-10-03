Introducing NuGo Perfect Cookie: The Only Vegan, Low-Sugar Protein Cookie

NuGo Nutrition launches the NuGo Perfect Cookie, perfectly delicious and sweet without artificial sweeteners or bad ingredients. This unique, almost sugar-free, plant protein, soft-baked cookie is certified gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO.

Expanding its vast product lines, NuGo Nutrition introduces the only vegan and low-sugar protein cookie, NuGo Perfect Cookie, in four delicious flavors: Dark Chocolate Chip, Double Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Lemon Poppy Seed. It is soft, chewy and deliciously baked like a fresh homemade cookie.

The 50-gram, one serving cookie has flavors with less than 1 gram sugar, 10 grams plant protein, and 11 grams fiber. With no artificial sweeteners, palm oil or margarine, the NuGo Perfect Cookie is packed with plant protein, MCT oils, and natural sweeteners.

“Delicious taste was our top priority in creating the Perfect Cookie, so everyone can truly enjoy the classic cookie flavors they crave without the guilt,” said David Levine, NuGo CEO.

Enjoy it as the perfect on-the-go snack to satisfy cravings for many lifestyles, including gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, Kosher Pareve, and Halal observant. This low glycemic index cookie is ideal for people with diabetes to avoid sugar spiking and keto dieters to remain in ketosis. The good fiber to carb ratio is also perfect for the F-Factor Diet.

NuGo knows the high demand for vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar, and keto-friendly products from its popular NuGo Slim line, coated in real dark chocolate with 3g sugar, 7g fiber and 16-18g protein. In 2017, NuGo Nutrition introduced NuGo Protein Cookies with far fewer ingredients and better taste than the leading competitor, receiving many requests for a low-sugar version. Now, consumers can finally enjoy a truly delicious, almost sugar-free, plant-based cookie to meet their needs. To find retailers or to order online, visit nugonutrition.com.

About NuGo Nutrition

NuGo Nutrition's mission is to help people make healthier and tastier snack choices that fit their lifestyle. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA for over 15 years, the independent company is committed to using top quality, Non-GMO ingredients, like antioxidant-rich real dark chocolate. NuGo Nutrition specializes in real dark chocolate coated protein bars for many lifestyles. Purchase NuGo at stores in the U.S. and internationally or online. Follow @NugoNutrition on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

