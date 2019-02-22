Introducing Patchr, an easy-to-use Printed Circuit Board Design Tool.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Patchr officially launches their PCB design service which makes printed circuit board design accessible to everyone.

Patchr's new software makes PCB design the easy part of creating electronic hardware projects. Currently, electronics enthusiasts have experienced a shrinking market of PCB design tools. With Circuits.io going offline and open-source options Fritzing and KiCad failing to update their software, users have suffered from a lack of options, especially when it comes to software with an intuitive user interface.

"For too long, you've needed an EE degree to be able to design a circuit board," said Eric Schneider, CEO and Founder of Patchr . "As a maker myself, I've been disappointed in the usability of PCB design software so I assembled a team to build a better solution. Today, we're proud to introduce the world to Patchr.io ."

Schneider is an alum of experience agency Chaotic Moon and has built futurist electronic projects such as Tech Tattoos and a flame-throwing drone .

"The industry is stuck in a square because no one has given makers the option to create a circle" says Schneider. "Patchr allows makers to be as creative with their boards as they are with their inventions."

Patchr also integrates with PCB manufacturers such as OSH Park and MacroFab, and milling machines like Bantam Tools, so you can export to manufacturing effortlessly.

Patchr tackles two market segments. 1) Hobbyist makers without the resources for a platform like Autodesk Eagle and 2) educators looking to let students get hands-on to learn circuitry and electronics design.

There are two software versions - free/open-source and premium. For a limited time, the premium version is free for 3 months.

To interview Eric, please contact Dustin Varty, dustin@patchr.io , (469) 531.4048.

Patchr.io is a printed circuit board design platform that makes PCB design the easy part of your project. Patchr brings the usability of tools such as Sketch, Photoshop, and Canva to PCB design and allows electronics makers to quickly and easily bring ideas to life.

Eric Schneider , founder and CEO of Patchr, is an experienced hardware designer turned entrepreneur focused on arming the maker community with innovative software products to solve challenges with hardware design.

SOURCE Patchr.io