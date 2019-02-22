Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing Patchr, an easy-to-use Printed Circuit Board Design Tool.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 09:30am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Patchr officially launches their PCB design service which makes printed circuit board design accessible to everyone.

Patchr's new software makes PCB design the easy part of creating electronic hardware projects. Currently, electronics enthusiasts have experienced a shrinking market of PCB design tools. With Circuits.io going offline and open-source options Fritzing and KiCad failing to update their software, users have suffered from a lack of options, especially when it comes to software with an intuitive user interface.

"For too long, you've needed an EE degree to be able to design a circuit board," said Eric Schneider, CEO and Founder of Patchr. "As a maker myself, I've been disappointed in the usability of PCB design software so I assembled a team to build a better solution. Today, we're proud to introduce the world to Patchr.io."

Schneider is an alum of experience agency Chaotic Moon and has built futurist electronic projects such as Tech Tattoos and a flame-throwing drone.

"The industry is stuck in a square because no one has given makers the option to create a circle" says Schneider. "Patchr allows makers to be as creative with their boards as they are with their inventions."

Patchr also integrates with PCB manufacturers such as OSH Park and MacroFab, and milling machines like Bantam Tools, so you can export to manufacturing effortlessly.

Patchr tackles two market segments. 1) Hobbyist makers without the resources for a platform like Autodesk Eagle and 2) educators looking to let students get hands-on to learn circuitry and electronics design.

There are two software versions - free/open-source and premium. For a limited time, the premium version is free for 3 months.

To interview Eric, please contact Dustin Varty, dustin@patchr.io, (469) 531.4048.

Patchr.io is a printed circuit board design platform that makes PCB design the easy part of your project. Patchr brings the usability of tools such as Sketch, Photoshop, and Canva to PCB design and allows electronics makers to quickly and easily bring ideas to life.

Eric Schneider, founder and CEO of Patchr, is an experienced hardware designer turned entrepreneur focused on arming the maker community with innovative software products to solve challenges with hardware design.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-patchr-an-easy-to-use-printed-circuit-board-design-tool-300800366.html

SOURCE Patchr.io


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Xilinx and Xylon team up for new microcontroller solutions in safety-critical applications
PU
09:41aFASTJET : Announcement of codeshare agreement - 22 February 2019
PU
09:40aAURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Share Purchase Plan
AQ
09:40aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : receives Industry Mover Sustainability Award
AQ
09:40aAUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED : - Sconi Off-take Update
AQ
09:40aEQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 25/6-6 S in production licence 870
AQ
09:40aBASWARE : Executive Named a Supply Chain Pro to Know
BU
09:40aMACARTHUR MINERALS : Cadence Minerals Plc - Macarthur Minerals Lists on OTCQB and Comments on Iron Ore Price Surge
AQ
09:40aFine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Cocktail-Making Demonstration, Tasting at Pittsburgh Premium Collection
PR
09:40aAKER : to Develop Digital Twin for Wintershall's Nova Field
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.