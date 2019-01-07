CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The first full-service, online brokerage for home sellers, Properly, is launching in Charlotte, N.C. in January 2019. The fast-growing city of Charlotte was selected as Properly's second market from a shortlist of potential cities.



Since they launched in Atlanta in 2015, Properly has sold over $50 million of real estate, more than 100 homes and saved their customers almost $1 million in listing commissions (the average Properly customer saves over $8,500 in listing commissions).



Selling a home is an unnecessarily complex and manual process that takes an average of 72 days and costs the average seller $15,000. Each year over $30 billion is spent on residential listing commissions by U.S. homeowners.



Properly is providing a solution the modern home seller is looking for, a better way to sell her or his home. Their cloud-based, online real estate brokerage sells homes three times faster than the market average, for more than 98 percent of the recommended list price, providing home sellers full transparency into the home sale process.



Why Charlotte?



Charlotte was selected from a list of approximately 20 U.S. cities. Our market analysis revealed that Charlotte shares a lot of characteristics with Atlanta. It's a fast growing city, with a young population of homeowners. It's become known for innovation and the presence of lots of high tech companies and Fortune 500 companies made the city a compelling one for our team.



"Charlotte is the ideal market for us. It's a young, fast-growing city with a large community of busy homeowners who are looking for a better, faster way to sell their home," said Properly CEO and co-founder, Ben Kubic.



Head of Real Estate and Co-Founder, Jude Rasmus, adds "Charlotte was an easy choice as a new market for expansion because it's a young, enterprising city with a booming economy. The market demographics in Charlotte are similar to our market in Atlanta and it is a natural transition for Properly. Charlotte boasts a large population of post-college graduates who can afford to own real estate and who prefer a technology driven, online solution to everything they do."



Properly's digital model allows sellers to monitor their entire transaction online in real-time, including showings, feedback, and offers. The average Properly listing has sold in 18 days, nearly 3x faster than the national average.



Backed by NextView Ventures and Lerer Hippeau, East Coast venture capital firms, early investors in companies like Warby Parker, Casper, BuzzFeed, and TaskRabbit.



For more information on Properly, or to receive a free 98 percent accurate online home valuation, visit https://www.sellproperly.com/.



ABOUT PROPERLY:



Properly is the first full-service, online brokerage designed to make the home selling experience transparent, convenient, and cost-appropriate. Sellers can oversee their entire transaction online with real-time updates and automated market analytics, while experienced agents handle every detail and negotiation. The average Properly client sells 3x faster than the market and saves $8,500.



Properly was co-founded by Ben Kubic, Harvard Business School graduate, and Jude Rasmus, a 30-year industry veteran who is ranked a Top-3 broker nationally by The Wall Street Journal.



ABOUT NEXTVIEW VENTURES:



NextView Ventures is a thematic, seed stage venture capital firm who invest in founders who are using technology to redesign the Everyday Economy. NextView has offices in New York and Boston and invest across the United States. Investments include Dia&Co, Grove Collaborative, MealPal, Attentive, and others. More information: https://nextviewventures.com/.



ABOUT LERER HIPPEAU:



Lerer Hippeau is a seed stage venture capital fund based in New York City. Properly is the second Atlanta-headquartered company Lerer Hippeau has invested in, participating in ScoutMob's 2014 Series B round. Other investments include BuzzFeed, Casper, Warby Parker, Doctor on Demand, Giphy, Percolate, and others. More information: https://www.lererhippeau.com/.



