Introducing Ring’s First Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras: Ring Stick Up Cams

Continuing its mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, Ring is adding new security cameras to the Ring of Security.

Ring, a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today announced the upcoming availability of Ring Stick Up Cam Wired and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. The new Stick Up Cams are Ring’s first cameras meant for both indoor and outdoor use, and further bolster the Ring of Security around homes and neighborhoods. Ring’s ever-expanding line of home security devices, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable the company to further its mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods across the globe. Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is now available for presale at Ring.com and will begin shipping on October 18. Ring Stick Up Cam Battery will be available in December.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005805/en/

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “We’re excited to continue expanding the Ring of Security with Ring’s first indoor/outdoor cameras. Ring Stick Up Cams give neighbors maximum flexibility to position the cameras anywhere, regardless of power availability, to secure every corner of their property. Every decision Ring makes is driven by our mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods; it’s important to have multiple layers of home security, and the Stick Up Cam line offers affordable, easy-to-install security for both inside and outside of the home.”

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Stick Up Cam Wired feature motion detection, 1080p full HD resolution, night vision, two-way talk, a siren, and a wide viewing angle – all for $179.99 each. Stick Up Cam Wired is powered by Power over Ethernet (PoE) or through a micro-USB power supply, which gives users a reliable connection to the internet as well as consistent power. For indoor use, Ring Stick Up Cams bring the Ring of Security inside so users are notified of any suspicious motion within the home. For those looking for additional outdoor security, neighbors can place the Stick Up Cams around the outside of the home to monitor activity on their property and help prevent a crime from taking place.

Stick Up Cams will also integrate with Ring Alarm and Alexa in the coming months. When Ring Alarm is disarmed, Stick Up Cams inside the home will stop recording and detecting motion. When Ring Alarm is triggered and the siren sounds, it can be programmed to also prompt the Stick Up Cams to start recording. Neighbors with Alexa devices will be able to access their Stick Up Cam feed (i.e. “Alexa, show the living room camera”) and view the most recent motion event (i.e. “Alexa, show me the latest event from my backyard”). Additional Alexa functions and Ring integrations will be added to Stick Up Cams later this year.

Stick Up Cam Wired Features

Flexible and DIY installation both indoors and outdoors

Two-way talk

1080p HD video

Siren

Night vision

Motion detection with customizable motion zones

Weatherproof (IPX5 rating)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) and micro USB power

Stick Up Cam Battery Features

Flexible and DIY installation both indoors and outdoors

Two-way talk

1080p HD video

Siren

Night vision

Motion detection with adjustable motion zones

Weatherproof (IPX5 rating)

Battery-powered (6-12 months of life depending on usage)

Compatible with Ring Solar Panel

Pricing and Availability

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is available for preorder today at Ring.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and HomeDepot.com for $179.99. It will begin shipping on October 18. Stick Up Cam Battery will be available beginning in December for $179.99. Once shipping, the Cams will be available at Ring.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Internationally, Ring Stick Up Cams will be available in the coming months in: Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand.

Media Assets

Click here for images and other media assets.

About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were installed on just ten percent of homes. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005805/en/