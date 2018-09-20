Introducing Ring’s First Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras: Ring Stick Up Cams

Ring,
a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today announced
the upcoming availability of Ring
Stick Up Cam Wired and Ring
Stick Up Cam Battery. The new Stick Up Cams are Ring’s first cameras
meant for both indoor and outdoor use, and further bolster the Ring of
Security around homes and neighborhoods. Ring’s ever-expanding line of
home security devices, along with the Ring Neighbors
app, enable the company to further its mission of reducing crime in
neighborhoods across the globe. Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is now available
for presale at Ring.com
and will begin shipping on October 18. Ring Stick Up Cam Battery will be
available in December.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005805/en/
Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “We’re excited
to continue expanding the Ring of Security with Ring’s first
indoor/outdoor cameras. Ring Stick Up Cams give neighbors maximum
flexibility to position the cameras anywhere, regardless of power
availability, to secure every corner of their property. Every decision
Ring makes is driven by our mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods;
it’s important to have multiple layers of home security, and the Stick
Up Cam line offers affordable, easy-to-install security for both inside
and outside of the home.”
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Stick Up Cam Wired feature motion
detection, 1080p full HD resolution, night vision, two-way talk, a
siren, and a wide viewing angle – all for $179.99 each. Stick Up Cam
Wired is powered by Power over Ethernet (PoE) or through a micro-USB
power supply, which gives users a reliable connection to the internet as
well as consistent power. For indoor use, Ring Stick Up Cams bring the
Ring of Security inside so users are notified of any suspicious motion
within the home. For those looking for additional outdoor security,
neighbors can place the Stick Up Cams around the outside of the home to
monitor activity on their property and help prevent a crime from taking
place.
Stick Up Cams will also integrate with Ring Alarm and Alexa in the
coming months. When Ring Alarm is disarmed, Stick Up Cams inside the
home will stop recording and detecting motion. When Ring Alarm is
triggered and the siren sounds, it can be programmed to also prompt the
Stick Up Cams to start recording. Neighbors with Alexa devices will be
able to access their Stick Up Cam feed (i.e. “Alexa, show the living
room camera”) and view the most recent motion event (i.e. “Alexa, show
me the latest event from my backyard”). Additional Alexa functions and
Ring integrations will be added to Stick Up Cams later this year.
Stick
Up Cam Wired Features
-
Flexible and DIY installation both indoors and outdoors
-
Two-way talk
-
1080p HD video
-
Siren
-
Night vision
-
Motion detection with customizable motion zones
-
Weatherproof (IPX5 rating)
-
Power over Ethernet (PoE) and micro USB power
Stick
Up Cam Battery Features
-
Flexible and DIY installation both indoors and outdoors
-
Two-way talk
-
1080p HD video
-
Siren
-
Night vision
-
Motion detection with adjustable motion zones
-
Weatherproof (IPX5 rating)
-
Battery-powered (6-12 months of life depending on usage)
-
Compatible with Ring
Solar Panel
Pricing and Availability
Ring Stick
Up Cam Wired is available for preorder today at Ring.com,
Amazon.com,
BestBuy.com,
and HomeDepot.com
for $179.99. It will begin shipping on October 18. Stick
Up Cam Battery will be available beginning in December for $179.99.
Once shipping, the Cams will be available at Ring.com, Amazon.com, Best
Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Internationally, Ring Stick Up Cams will be available in the coming
months in: Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, The Netherlands,
Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Australia, and New
Zealand.
Media Assets
Click
here for images and other media assets.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in
neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and
communities with its suite of home security products. The Ring product
line, along with the Ring Neighbors
app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and
neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, one
Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55
percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were
installed on just ten percent of homes. Ring is an Amazon company. For
more information, visit www.ring.com.
With Ring, you’re always home.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery has not been authorized as required by the
rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and
may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until
authorization is obtained.
