Introducing Shutterstock Elements, Thousands of Cinema-Grade Video Effects for Filmmakers

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced its new footage offering— Shutterstock Elements . Over 3,000 elements captured on cinema-grade cameras and lenses have been added to the site, including transitions, lens flares, VFX (visual effects), video kits, film overlays, HUD (head-up display) and UI (user interface) elements. Compatible with all major video editing programs, Elements also includes detailed tutorials on how to optimize effects.

Video consumption rates continue to grow and consequently, the power of video content has never been stronger. According to Mary Meeker's 2019 Internet Trends Report, digital video is now up to 28% of average daily watching time and 59% of Gen Z users cite YouTube as their preferred learning channel. As marketers respond to this trend by making video a top priority in their marketing mix, Shutterstock Elements offers popular, easy-to-use video effects that anyone can apply to make their content stand out.

"The demand for high-quality video is growing while budgets are only getting smaller and timelines are getting shorter. Video editors, compositors, and vloggers are constantly faced with the challenge of maintaining quality and making the content stand out in today's golden age of video," said Sylvain Grande, SVP of Product & UX at Shutterstock. "Elements is a one-stop shop for creatives who are churning out projects at an unprecedented rate, providing assets made with cinema-grade equipment that can make any project look like a big-budget production in no time."

The new offering includes expertly curated categories for specific genres, from content for everyday moments to blockbuster action scenes. Video kits like "Yum" are tailored for food vloggers and How-to's with over 100 elements including lower thirds, transitions, animated characters, and loopable backgrounds. Film overlays like "Illuminate" offer 120 different light leak elements and practical effects shot in 4K resolution. The curated collections are designed to take any video project to the next level by adding polished elements and finishing touches like flares and sizzle for a more professional feel.

The wide selection of elements ranges from digital assets, like transitions and overlays, to physical effects like explosions or glass shattering. The physical assets were each filmed on location with specialists using high-end gear—like the Ricochet VFX pack, which includes authentic muzzle flashes filmed working alongside experts, or the Detonate VFX pack which offers explosions as wide 250 feet.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 750,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds millions of images each week, and currently has more than 270 million images and more than 15 million video clips available.

Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com

