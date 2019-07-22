Staples launches quarterly magazine and workplace resource

Staples, Inc., today launched Staples Worklife™, a quarterly magazine designed to spark conversation and serve as a resource among working professionals. Staples Worklife was created as an extension of the Staples® brand transformation introduced earlier this year and will be delivered digitally and in print. The magazine is designed for professionals who see their work as more than just a job but rather as a fulfilling career fueled by purpose and people.

The magazine supports Staples’ commitment to help professionals make their workplaces more productive and connected, and to provide products and services designed to inspire colleagues to do their best creative work.

“Put simply, our business customers are looking for ways to improve their worklives. They told us they want solutions to be more productive and connected at work,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing Officer, Staples. “At Staples, we’re uniquely positioned to bring together solutions to millions of working professionals and to bring a sense of community to work. We’re here to better worklives, whether in an office or anywhere else — that’s why we’re introducing Staples Worklife.”

The inaugural issue includes an interview with bestselling author Daniel Pink who shares his tips on motivation mistakes and how to correct them. Additional articles in the premiere issue include: “Under Pressure,” tactics for calming your company culture; “Making Peace,” a guide to managing workplace conflict; and a recurring feature called “The Decider,” a flowchart that in this issue will help you answer the question — do I really need to go to that meeting?

The magazine’s initial circulation of 250,000 copies is targeted toward business customers. Later this summer, Staples, Inc., will launch an accompanying Staples Worklife podcast and e-newsletter. Following the premier issue, Staples Worklife will expand beyond a magazine to include events and a digital community, creating an environment that enables all working professionals to connect through different mediums and share ways to create a more fulfilling worklife.

The first Staples Worklife industry event will take place in Boston, featuring panels on worklife topics related to productivity, connectivity and inspiration. The event, held in partnership with FastCo Works, Fast Company’s branding content studio, will include product brand experiences and networking sessions with Staples customers, business professionals and other influencers. Panel topics will include diversity in action and riding the waves of disruption in your industry.

To subscribe to Staples Worklife, visit www.staplesworklifemag.com.

