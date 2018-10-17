Introducing The Allswell: A New Hybrid Mattress Starting at $245. Yep. Really.

This is what dreams are made of: Allswell,
the digitally-native home brand that launched in February 2018,
announces today the debut of a new Hybrid mattress which will be sold at
the disruptive price of $345 for a Queen. This launch builds on the
brand’s mission of making a good night’s sleep accessible to everyone
and represents a notable step toward achieving that goal.
While many mattress-in-a-box upstarts are focused exclusively on memory
foam, the launch of The Allswell illustrates the brand doubling down on
Hybrids: mattresses that pair the supportive benefits of memory foam
with classic feel of coils (or springs). Allswell has seen such strong
demand for its Luxe Hybrid, it sold out the Queen and King sizes of its
Luxe Hybrid in September of this year.
“They told us we couldn’t make a Hybrid this exceptional at a price this
accessible...but that’s what fueled us to do it,” said Arlyn Davich,
Allswell’s President
Real Comfort
Crafted in the United States from both domestic and foreign parts, The
Allswell flaunts impressive features and benefits amounting to a
mattress so comfortable and luxurious it’s hard to believe it ships in a
box – and costs so little to boot. Despite its entry level price, The
Allswell boasts high level features including:
-
Hybrid technology
-
Three types of performance memory foam layered for supreme comfort
-
Individually wrapped coils which minimize motion transfer
-
Added edge support achieved by using a high gauge of coil around the
perimeter of the mattress
Real Ease
Because the brand knows a new mattress is a decision people sometimes
need to sleep on, all of Allswell’s mattresses come with a 100-night
risk-free trial. They also come with free ground shipping, 10-year
limited mattress warranty, optional white glove service and old mattress
removal.*
In an effort to meet shoppers where they already are, The Allswell will
be sold on www.walmart.com
in addition to on www.AllswellHome.com.
Unreal Prices
While many lower-priced foam mattresses have come to market of late, The
Allswell is priced to disrupt the Hybrid category with unreal pricing
for the value.
-
Twin - $245
-
Full - $315
-
Queen - $345
-
King - $420
About Allswell
Allswell is a design-centric digital home brand that makes shopping for
luxe mattresses and stylish bedding fast and foolproof. Allswell
believes in the power of a good night’s sleep and that everyone deserves
one. The brand aims to make elevated bedroom basics accessible to all.
Visit Allswell’s home at www.AllswellHome.com
*See https://allswellhome.com/pages/customer-care#faq
for terms and conditions.
