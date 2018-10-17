Log in
Introducing The Allswell: A New Hybrid Mattress Starting at $245. Yep. Really.

10/17/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

This is what dreams are made of: Allswell, the digitally-native home brand that launched in February 2018, announces today the debut of a new Hybrid mattress which will be sold at the disruptive price of $345 for a Queen. This launch builds on the brand’s mission of making a good night’s sleep accessible to everyone and represents a notable step toward achieving that goal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005182/en/

Introducing The Allswell: A New Hybrid Mattress Starting at $245. Yep. Really. (Photo: Business Wire)

While many mattress-in-a-box upstarts are focused exclusively on memory foam, the launch of The Allswell illustrates the brand doubling down on Hybrids: mattresses that pair the supportive benefits of memory foam with classic feel of coils (or springs). Allswell has seen such strong demand for its Luxe Hybrid, it sold out the Queen and King sizes of its Luxe Hybrid in September of this year.

“They told us we couldn’t make a Hybrid this exceptional at a price this accessible...but that’s what fueled us to do it,” said Arlyn Davich, Allswell’s President

Real Comfort

Crafted in the United States from both domestic and foreign parts, The Allswell flaunts impressive features and benefits amounting to a mattress so comfortable and luxurious it’s hard to believe it ships in a box – and costs so little to boot. Despite its entry level price, The Allswell boasts high level features including:

  • Hybrid technology
  • Three types of performance memory foam layered for supreme comfort
  • Individually wrapped coils which minimize motion transfer
  • Added edge support achieved by using a high gauge of coil around the perimeter of the mattress

Real Ease

Because the brand knows a new mattress is a decision people sometimes need to sleep on, all of Allswell’s mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free trial. They also come with free ground shipping, 10-year limited mattress warranty, optional white glove service and old mattress removal.*

In an effort to meet shoppers where they already are, The Allswell will be sold on www.walmart.com in addition to on www.AllswellHome.com.

Unreal Prices

While many lower-priced foam mattresses have come to market of late, The Allswell is priced to disrupt the Hybrid category with unreal pricing for the value.

  • Twin - $245
  • Full - $315
  • Queen - $345
  • King - $420

About Allswell

Allswell is a design-centric digital home brand that makes shopping for luxe mattresses and stylish bedding fast and foolproof. Allswell believes in the power of a good night’s sleep and that everyone deserves one. The brand aims to make elevated bedroom basics accessible to all. Visit Allswell’s home at www.AllswellHome.com

*See https://allswellhome.com/pages/customer-care#faq for terms and conditions.


© Business Wire 2018
