The new loyalty program from Tim Hortons® gives American guests a free coffee, tea or baked good after every seventh visit

The number seven is about to become the new favorite number for Tim Hortons® guests. Not only was the number seven hockey legend Tim Horton’s retiring jersey number, but also starting today, Americans will be rewarded after every seventh visit with new Tims Rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005182/en/

Introducing Tims Rewards by Tim Hortons® in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the new rewards program, guests will be eligible for a free hot brewed coffee or hot tea (any size), or baked good (except for Timbits® and bagels) after every seventh visit*.

Tims Rewards is simple and easy to use:

Visit any eligible Tim Hortons® restaurant in the United States to receive a reusable loyalty card



or

Download Tims Rewards to your digital wallet on your iPhone or Android device and use it the same way as you would use a reusable loyalty card



or

Download the updated Tim Hortons® mobile app, which allows you to track your status, scan for rewards and order directly through the app where you can earn visits and redeem rewards

“Our guests deserve a rewards program as a thank you for their loyalty,” said Shawn Thompson, President, Tim Hortons U.S. “We’re offering both a reusable card and a digital friendly card on the Tim Hortons app so that it’s extremely easy for our guests to use over and over again.”

Guests can register their card at www.timhortons.com/rewards or through the app to keep track of visit count and their balance. For a limited time only, once you register you will also receive a free reward following your first purchase greater than $1.50**. In the coming months, Tim Hortons® will also be unveiling new personalized mobile offers and discounts.

*Valid only at participating restaurants. An eligible purchase is a transaction greater than $.50 (after discounts, and excl. tax). Beverage and baked good selection and availability may vary by restaurant. Rewards have expiration dates that vary per reward. Please see Terms and Conditions for more details at http://www.timhortons.com/rewards.

** Valid only until April 30, 2019 at participating restaurants. Earn a free hot brewed coffee or hot tea of any size, or a free single baked good (excluding bagels and Timbits® donuts) reward when you register your Tims Rewards online at http//www.timhortons.com/rewards or on the Tim Hortons® Mobile App. Limit one per person. For physical cards, free registration reward valid after in-restaurant purchase using Tims Rewards physical card followed by online registration. For digital cards, free registration reward valid once first purchase is made after registration.

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005182/en/