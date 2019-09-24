Log in
Introducing Two New Personalized Playlists: On Repeat and Repeat Rewind

09/24/2019 | 10:07am EDT

You play Discover Weeklywhen you're looking for something new, Release Radarwhen you're looking to stay ahead of the trends, and Your Summer Rewindwhen you need a bit of summer nostalgia. No matter what you're looking for, one of our personalized Spotify playlists has you covered-and now, we're releasing two more into the mix: On Repeatand Repeat Rewind.

With these two new playlists, you can sit back, relax, and fall in love with the songs you've played most all over again. Check out what each has to offer.

On Repeat - The music you've been streaming nonstop

Get even more of your current favorite tracks with On Repeat. This playlist helps you keep track of what you've been playing most over the past 30 days. On Repeat auto-updates, so you can be sure everything on there is the most up-to-date account of what you've been playing nonstop. It's a great combination of all the music you love, no matter what artist or genre, so each time you tap play, it will sound a little different.

Repeat Rewind - The tunes you used to play a lot, re-delivered

On the other hand, Repeat Rewind is a great way to reminisce with the songs you fell in love with in the not-so-far-off past. It includes tracks that you played over a month ago for you to rediscover. Whether you're constantly discovering something new or a purveyor of the classics, sometimes it feels good to just kick back with the familiar. Similarly to On Repeat, your songs can span across artists, moods, and genres, and update every five days. (But don't worry, the tracks will never appear on both playlists at the same time).

Can't wait to see the songs you've been streaming nonstop? These two playlists are now available globally for Free and Premium users in the Made For You Hub, as well as the 'Uniquely Yours' shelf on Home. See if yours stack up with the top 10 most-repeated songs globally.*

  1. 'Señorita' - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  2. 'China' - Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, KAROL G, Ozuna
  3. 'Ransom' - LilTecca
  4. 'Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)' - PostMalone, Young Thug
  5. 'boyfriend (with Social House)' - ArianaGrande, SocialHouse
  6. 'Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)' - EdSheeran, Khalid
  7. 'Dance Monkey' - Tones and I
  8. 'How Do You Sleep?' - SamSmith
  9. 'Lalala' - Y2K, bbno$
  10. 'Lover' - Taylor Swift

*Songs that have been played by users more than once per day, in the past 30 days

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:06:04 UTC
