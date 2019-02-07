Log in
Introducing Uncommon Caribbean Images, the First Online Stock Photo Library Dedicated Exclusively to Caribbean Travel

02/07/2019 | 08:40am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Caribbean, an innovative travel and lifestyle website showcasing the best of the West Indies, announced today the launch of Uncommon Caribbean Images, an all-new online stock photo library dedicated exclusively to Caribbean travel and tourism. The first and only Caribbean-focused photo library of its kind, Uncommon Caribbean Images debuts with more than 1,000 photos available for download on a subscription or per-image basis.

"For anyone involved in Caribbean travel and tourism marketing, this new site is a game-changer," said Patrick Bennett, co-founder and creative director of Uncommon Caribbean. "As marketers ourselves, we're all too familiar with the never-ending need for fresh and compelling new photography. We've designed Uncommon Caribbean Images to fill that need like never before."

The Uncommon Caribbean Images catalog will be supplemented on an ongoing basis with hundreds of new photos added each week.

"On average, we're traveling somewhere in the Caribbean once-a-month. We come back from each of those trips with thousands of new photos. By continually feeding these new images into our photo library, we'll ensure that subscribers always have fresh, new visual content to meet their marketing needs," Patrick added.

Uncommon Caribbean Images offers three affordable monthly subscription options as follows:

Option 1

Option 2

Option 3

5
Downloads/Month

10
Downloads/Month

20
Downloads/Month

$150/month

$250/month

$400/month

Downloads are also available on a per-image basis at a cost of $100 for each download.

For more information on rates, subscriptions, and photos, please visit http://images.uncommoncaribbean.com/.

About Uncommon Caribbean (www.uncommoncaribbean.com)
Headquartered in South Florida with satellite offices in New York, Uncommon Caribbean is led by the Bennett brothers – Steve (editorial director) and Patrick (creative director). Both natives of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands with roots in Trinidad & Tobago, Steve and Patrick each carry 15+ years of marketing communications experience with the bulk of Steve's experience focused squarely on the Caribbean travel and tourism industry. 

Contact: Steve Bennett
SBPR Corp., Travel + Lifestyle PR
Tel: 305-213-8074
Email: 208986@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-uncommon-caribbean-images-the-first-online-stock-photo-library-dedicated-exclusively-to-caribbean-travel-300791496.html

SOURCE Uncommon Caribbean


© PRNewswire 2019
