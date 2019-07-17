Log in
Introducing a Fresh Twist on a Trusted Partner, Members Health Plan NJ is Ready For Market

07/17/2019 | 11:37am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Affiliated Physicians and Employers Master Trust (APEMT) is strengthening its commitment to its members and has marked this commitment with a fresh name and brand identity as part of its ongoing pledge to consistently strive to improve service for its members. Aetna will serve as the new plan administrator, and APEHP will now be known as Members Health Plan NJ.

"The dependability that members expect from us is built on the bedrock of our core values: member owned, care focused, and value driven," said John Sarno, Esq., Board Member for Members Health Plan NJ and President of the Employers Association of New Jersey, one of the Plan's sponsoring organizations. "These values are deeply integrated in the programs and tools that are available to our members under the new Aetna platform."

Members will have the privilege of accessing exclusive benefits, some of which include:

  • Personalized customer service - Aetna One® Advocate (A1A) - A high touch, high tech customer service model that contains data-driven processes with the expertise of highly trained advocates seated together in care communities
  • Plans and rates you can count on to meet your needs
  • Robust network of hospitals
  • High quality network of doctors
  • Tools and resources to keep you healthy
  • Virtual on demand doctor visits
  • Member friendly mobile app

The transition to the Aetna platform will take effect for new business on July 1, 2019 and for all current membership beginning October 1, 2019. Members, brokers, and other interested parties can visit http://www.MembersHealthPlanNJ.com/ for FAQs and other information related to the transition.

Members Health Plan NJ is a New Jersey self-insured MEWA, group benefits plan that permits employers of any size to have the same choice of plans and premium savings as a big corporation with thousands of employees. Over 3,700 New Jersey employers currently provide robust health care coverage options to their more than 38,000 employees and their families through the Plan. For more information call 908-293-6102.

Concord Management Resources is the management services company that manages the day- to-day operations of Members Health Plan NJ and oversees the Plan's vendors, regulatory operations, financial support services and other administrative functions for the organization. For more information, visit www.concordmgt.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-a-fresh-twist-on-a-trusted-partner-members-health-plan-nj-is-ready-for-market-300886652.html

SOURCE Members Health Plan NJ


