Introducing the Assistive Tech Challenge

08/22/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency is pleased to introduce the Assistive Tech Challenge - a pitch competition presented by Destination Medical Center’s Discovery Square in collaboration with The Arc Minnesota Southeast Region and the disABILITY Mayo Clinic Employee Resource Group to facilitate greater independence for individuals with disabilities and the daily challenges they face.

0_int_AssistiveTechnology_1.jpg


2_int_AssistiveTechnology_4.jpg


4_int_DMC_InTheMiddleOfEverywhere_4C.jpg


Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Assistive Technology Expo

Heintz Center, Rochester, Minnesota

Expo Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Assistive Tech Challenge Pitch Competition: 12 Noon – 3:30 p.m.

The Assistive Tech Challenge seeks solutions to:

  • Alleviating barriers to employment;
  • Reducing the need for and/or easing the demands of direct support on care providers;
  • Developing social skills that better enable people with and without disabilities to interact and cultivate meaningful relationships; and
  • Improving access to the community through public infrastructure.

Who can participate:

Anyone interested in forming a team and developing innovative assistive technology solutions that would allow people with visible and invisible disabilities to live more independently, engage in productive employment, and participate in community life.

There are two divisions:

Open (community-based teams and students)

Professional (corporations formed with annual revenues not exceeding $250,000)

Innovations in both personal technology and the public realm/public infrastructure will be encouraged. Teams will be asked to address the following questions in a five-minute presentation to an expert panel of judges, followed by three minutes of Q&A:

  • What problem are you solving?
  • How are you solving the problem?
  • Why is your team the one to solve it?
  • What do you need to develop a minimally viable product (MVP)?

$15,000 will be awarded by The Arc Minnesota to the first and second place winners in each division to further advance their idea.

First Prize: $5,000

Second Prize: $2,500

All first and second place teams will be eligible to participate in the Walleye Tank pitch competition in Rochester, MN on December 7, 2018.

All teams must submit an application to Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency by October 19, 2018.  Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more information, check out the Frequently Asked Questions. (FAQs)

Orientation and workshop sessions will be announced soon.

To learn more, visit dmc.mn.

Bill Von Bank
Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency
5072169724
billvonbank@dmceda.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
