Introducing the Atomos NEON Series 4K HDR Cinema Recording Monitors; More Info at B&H

Pro Video News: Introducing the Atomos 17, 24, 31, and 55" NEON 4K HDR cinema recording monitors designed for professional productions

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Atomos NEON series 4K HDR cinema recording monitors. Step up your monitoring in the studio or on set with Atomos's new line of NEON series 4K HDR cinema monitor/recorders, with your choice of 17, 24, 31, or 55" sizes. The NEON monitor/recorders support up to DCI 4K input and feature 10-bit DCI-P3 color, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and record up to 4K60 or up to 1080p240 video.

Atomos NEON 17" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483640-REG/atomos_neon_17_4k_hdr.html

1920 x 1080 Native Resolution

Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K

10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed

1000 cd/m² with 128 Backlight Zones

1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Features Replaceable Master Control Unit

Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App

ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG

Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II

Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output

The NEON recorder/monitors support professional display settings and features such as anamorphic de-squeeze, calibration, 3D LUTs, SDI loop-through output, 4K downscaling, pre-roll record, serial LANC control, jog control, genlock/LTC, and many more. They also feature the slick Atomos iOS app system that allows you to sync, control, and configure more than 2000 NEONs over Bluetooth simultaneously, remotely providing control over settings such as exposure, calibration, zoom, waveform, vectorscope, and setting custom LUTs.

Atomos NEON 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483648-REG/atomos_neon_24_4k_hdr.html

4096 x 2160 Native Resolution

Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K

10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed

1000 cd/m² with 512 Backlight Zones

1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Features Replaceable Master Control Unit

Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App

ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG

Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II

Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output

The NEON series supports a wide variety of color gamuts and popular log formats from ARRI, Canon, JVC, Panasonic, RED, and Sony, covering an enormous range of cameras. Not only can you view your video on the monitors, you can perform remote start/stop camera triggering using Canon, Sony Atomos Open Standard Panasonic, Nikon, Olympus, Fuji, and Leica protocols over an HDMI port.

Atomos NEON 31" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483649-REG/atomos_neon_31_4k_hdr.html

Input and output connection options include one HDMI 2.0b port and two configurable SDI input/output ports using the SDI expansion module, which can support up to 12G-SDI video signals and loop-out functions. Recording is supported in ProRes, ProRes RAW, Cinema DNG, and Avid DNx formats up to 4Kp60 using 2.5" HDD or SSD media with Master Caddy II or AtomX SSDmini adapters.

Atomos NEON 55" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483650-REG/atomos_neon_55_4k_hdr.html

