Introducing the Atomos NEON Series 4K HDR Cinema Recording Monitors; More Info at B&H

Pro Video News: Introducing the Atomos 17, 24, 31, and 55" NEON 4K HDR
cinema recording monitors designed for professional productions
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Atomos NEON series
4K HDR cinema recording monitors. Step up your monitoring in the studio
or on set with Atomos's new line of NEON
series 4K HDR cinema monitor/recorders, with your choice of 17, 24,
31, or 55" sizes. The NEON monitor/recorders support up to DCI 4K input
and feature 10-bit DCI-P3 color, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and record up
to 4K60 or up to 1080p240 video.
Atomos NEON 17" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483640-REG/atomos_neon_17_4k_hdr.html
Product Highlights
-
1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
-
Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K
-
10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed
-
1000 cd/m² with 128 Backlight Zones
-
1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
-
Features Replaceable Master Control Unit
-
Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App
-
ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG
-
Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II
-
Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output
The NEON recorder/monitors support professional display settings and
features such as anamorphic de-squeeze, calibration, 3D LUTs, SDI
loop-through output, 4K downscaling, pre-roll record, serial LANC
control, jog control, genlock/LTC, and many more. They also feature the
slick Atomos iOS app system that allows you to sync, control, and
configure more than 2000 NEONs over Bluetooth simultaneously, remotely
providing control over settings such as exposure, calibration, zoom,
waveform, vectorscope, and setting custom LUTs.
Atomos NEON 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483648-REG/atomos_neon_24_4k_hdr.html
Product Highlights
-
4096 x 2160 Native Resolution
-
Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K
-
10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed
-
1000 cd/m² with 512 Backlight Zones
-
1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
-
Features Replaceable Master Control Unit
-
Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App
-
ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG
-
Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II
-
Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output
The NEON series supports a wide variety of color gamuts and popular log
formats from ARRI, Canon, JVC, Panasonic, RED, and Sony, covering an
enormous range of cameras. Not only can you view your video on the
monitors, you can perform remote start/stop camera triggering using
Canon, Sony Atomos Open Standard Panasonic, Nikon, Olympus, Fuji, and
Leica protocols over an HDMI port.
Atomos NEON 31" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483649-REG/atomos_neon_31_4k_hdr.html
Input and output connection options include one HDMI 2.0b port and two
configurable SDI input/output ports using the SDI expansion module,
which can support up to 12G-SDI video signals and loop-out functions.
Recording is supported in ProRes, ProRes RAW, Cinema DNG, and Avid DNx
formats up to 4Kp60 using 2.5" HDD or SSD media with Master Caddy II or
AtomX SSDmini adapters.
Atomos NEON 55" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1483650-REG/atomos_neon_55_4k_hdr.html
Have you had experience with Atomos's professional series monitors and
experienced the power of Atom HDR technology?
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H
is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and
excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has
been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora
blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides,
and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005502/en/