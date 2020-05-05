Introducing the MotherShop™: Milk Stork's Curated Selection of Products Made by Moms, for Moms

Milk Stork Moves Beyond Breast Milk Shipping to Support Mom-Founded Businesses;

One Percent of Sales to Be Donated to Moms and Babies in Need

Milk Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping company, today announced that its MotherShop™ is now open for business. Supporting ‘Moms on a Mission’, the MotherShop features innovative and unique parenting essentials that were created by moms with moms in mind. By shopping the curated collection, customers can spend knowing that they are supporting other mom-founded small businesses and that one percent of sales will be donated to Miracle Babies, an organization dedicated to providing direct and supportive services so families can be with their critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

“Given the current situation in the world today, small businesses, and women-run businesses in particular, have a tough road ahead,” said Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork. “Here at Milk Stork, we want to partner with mompreneurs in our community and use our reach within the parenting community to support these enterprises. Our goal is to come out on the other side of this pandemic with a community of mom-owned businesses that are thriving, not just surviving.”

Mom-made brands launching with the MotherShop today include:

Junobie : The world’s first eco-friendly and reusable breastmilk storage bag.

: The world’s first eco-friendly and reusable breastmilk storage bag. Emilia George: Polished, sustainable workwear with built in nursing features for future and new mamas on a mission.

Polished, sustainable workwear with built in nursing features for future and new mamas on a mission. Simple Wishes: Exceptional nursing and pumping bras that support moms, help them multitask and keep them comfortable & confident during their breastfeeding journey.

Exceptional nursing and pumping bras that support moms, help them multitask and keep them comfortable & confident during their breastfeeding journey. Momseze: A support and education solution that immediately connects parents to nurses, certified lactation consultants and baby care experts, 24/7, via video, voice and text.

A support and education solution that immediately connects parents to nurses, certified lactation consultants and baby care experts, 24/7, via video, voice and text. Lactation Lab : Test kits that provide a nutritional analysis of breast milk, as well as actionable advice to optimize baby’s nutrition.

: Test kits that provide a nutritional analysis of breast milk, as well as actionable advice to optimize baby’s nutrition. MilkBliss : All-natural lactation cookies, and other goodies, that are packed with milk-boosting ingredients that can help mom express 2oz-4oz more milk per feed.

: All-natural lactation cookies, and other goodies, that are packed with milk-boosting ingredients that can help mom express 2oz-4oz more milk per feed. bӧkee: The first-ever bottle prep accessory that allows parents to make a bottle or sippy cup with just one hand.

Milk Stork will continue to source products and brands for its store over the coming months and is on the lookout for innovative and unique items from mom-founded businesses. To submit your product, please fill out the store’s submission form.

For more information on Milk Stork or to shop our store, please visit https://www.milkstork.com/shop.

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-ever breast milk shipping company for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports more than 749 corporate partners who provide the service to their employees as an employee benefit, including Hilton, SAP, Pinterest, Nissan, and Home Depot. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

