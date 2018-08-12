Introducing the PredictX Digital Assistant for Travel Teams

AI Analytics company PredictX releases their brand new PredictX Digital
Assistant to market at GBTA 2018. Managers can now ask the PredictX
Travel voice app questions regarding their travel program - eliminating
the need to navigate specialized travel data dashboards.
Sophisticated travel apps have made it more convenient for travelers to
book outside travel policy than ever before. Travelers book on-the-go
leaving Travel managers at a distinct disadvantage when they have to
spend time combing through reports and dashboards to find one policy
violation or duty of care issue long after it has taken place.
Travel Managers can use the voice command “Open PredictX” to access the
PredictX Digital Assistant. The PredictX Digital Assistant app was made
with the primary needs of Travel Managers in mind - beginning with a
take-action task list immediately highlighting areas in the program that
need attention. Travel policy violations, risk assessments and spend
management are some of the voice apps’ core focus areas.
The task list highlights travelers who have made out-of-policy air and
hotel reservations. It will also flag travelers who have booked
non-approved trips to risky destinations. If any incident does occur,
for example, a traveler misses their flight - the voice app will add it
to the top of the task list.
After providing Travel Managers with a summary of important issues, the
app will then act as a traditional digital assistant and respond to any
questions managers have about the data in the entire travel program. The
app has access to all data already a part of the PredictX Travel data
suite including TMC, Credit Card and Expense data along with hierarchy
overlays and advanced API integration of Meetings, Events and Sharing
Economy suppliers.
“We want to help our clients get valuable work done,” said PredictX CEO
Keesup Choe. Travel Managers will not only have their core focus areas
brought to the top of their task list but they will have a much easier
way of communicating this insight across the company. Anybody can access
the data-driven insight regardless of their data management skills. All
they have to do is ask the app what they are looking for and it will
spell it out.
In addition, the app will be able to email detailed analysis of any
information it shares directly to the user’s email. Management teams are
freed from sitting behind a computer, typing and looking up information.
The information goes beyond dashboards and is now hand delivered to both
their ears and their inbox.
New developments in natural language processing and artificial
intelligence have allowed us to deliver travel data in real time and in
a way that all can understand - allowing for data transformation to
happen across a company. Digital assistants are no longer just for a
household setting. They are coming to work for your travel team.
About PredictX
PredictX is a travel data fusion and AI Analytics company using advanced
data analytics to consolidate agency, card, expense and meetings data.
This data-driven insight reveals extensive opportunities for growth in
travel and expense programs.
PredictX combines blue-chip company experience along with a thirst for
new innovation to put both the quality of their analytics and the travel
programs they support one step ahead.
PredictX® is the trading name of PI Limited (registered number 01728605
in England and Wales)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005029/en/