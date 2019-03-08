Intrommune Therapeutics Announces Grant of European Patent Covering Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy for Food Allergy

New York, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent No. 2563316 entitled, “Toothpaste for Allergic Desensitization via the Oral Mucosa.” The patent includes claims to the approach of combining allergenic proteins with toothpaste.

These claims provide patent protection of the novel oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform. Patents protecting OMIT have previously issued in the United States, Japan, and Australia.

OMIT enables regular administration of allergy immunotherapy to desensitize a patient to food allergies (including peanut allergy) while a user brushes their teeth. Intrommune Therapeutics has exclusively licensed the world-wide rights to this intellectual property from Allovate Therapeutics to develop the OMIT platform for the treatment of food allergies. Over 15 million people in the U.S. and 17 million in Europe have food allergies. There is currently no FDA approved treatment for any food allergy.

Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a fully-functional toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental ingestion. Approximately 3 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first allergy immunotherapy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

Michael Nelson, JD, Co-Founder and CEO of Intrommune Therapeutics, stated, “The grant of this key patent further validates the novelty of the OMIT platform and adds significant commercial value. Intrommune is a unique biotechnology company, offering a patent-protected technology with a reduced risk profile compared to typical biotechnology companies.”

The OMIT platform is expected to improve the delivery of allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers biologically active compounds to the areas of the oral mucosa that have the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.



About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy. There is no FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy or any other food allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please follow the link to http://www.intrommune.com/investors/



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

