Invaluable Hosts “SolidArty” Auction by Students of Sotheby's Institute of Art to Benefit Doctors Without Borders' COVID-19 Fund

07/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Boston, MA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, hosts a “SolidArty” auction by students of Sotheby’s Institute of Art to raise critically-needed funds for Doctors Without Borders’ COVID-19 emergency fund.

The timed auction, held exclusively on Invaluable, will run through July 17. Registration and bidding is now open. All SolidArty profits will go to Doctors Without Borders.

Auction co-curators Amira Gad, previously of Serpentine Galleries, and Emily Butler of the Whitechapel Gallery, selected 38 works offered by several dozens of graduates of leading art schools and established artists. The pieces span a variety of media including photography, contemporary paintings, sculpture, works that live on the boundary of sculpture and painting, and multi-media work that blurs the line between performance and visual art.

SIA students Alexis Sarfati and Ferdinand Blaising, who launched the effort, said in a joint statement, “Funds are urgently needed for medical care to save the lives of people affected by COVID-19. Doctors Without Borders is drawing on its 50 years of experience to send medical teams and supplies to those on the ground, helping the most vulnerable and protecting health care staff. We are proud to support these efforts and also thrilled that SolidArty and Invaluable can showcase the work of a new generation of international talents and help them gain visibility, when showing works physically has been a challenge under lockdowns,” they added. 

For more information on Invaluable, to view upcoming auctions and shop from galleries and dealers, please visit www.invaluable.com.

 

About Invaluable

Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit  www.invaluable.com  or follow us on Twitter at  @InvaluableLive 

Attachments 

Andrew Gully
Invaluable
978-886-3200
agully@invaluable.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
