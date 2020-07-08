Invaluable Hosts “SolidArty” Auction by Students of Sotheby's Institute of Art to Benefit Doctors Without Borders' COVID-19 Fund

Boston, MA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, hosts a “SolidArty” auction by students of Sotheby’s Institute of Art to raise critically-needed funds for Doctors Without Borders’ COVID-19 emergency fund.

The timed auction, held exclusively on Invaluable, will run through July 17. Registration and bidding is now open. All SolidArty profits will go to Doctors Without Borders.

Auction co-curators Amira Gad, previously of Serpentine Galleries, and Emily Butler of the Whitechapel Gallery, selected 38 works offered by several dozens of graduates of leading art schools and established artists. The pieces span a variety of media including photography, contemporary paintings, sculpture, works that live on the boundary of sculpture and painting, and multi-media work that blurs the line between performance and visual art.

SIA students Alexis Sarfati and Ferdinand Blaising, who launched the effort, said in a joint statement, “Funds are urgently needed for medical care to save the lives of people affected by COVID-19. Doctors Without Borders is drawing on its 50 years of experience to send medical teams and supplies to those on the ground, helping the most vulnerable and protecting health care staff. We are proud to support these efforts and also thrilled that SolidArty and Invaluable can showcase the work of a new generation of international talents and help them gain visibility, when showing works physically has been a challenge under lockdowns,” they added.

