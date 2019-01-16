Invaluable : Sells a Record Half-Million Lots on Global Marketplace in 2018 – up 20% over Previous Year and 130% over Five Years

Invaluable,
the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and
collectibles, sold a record half-million lots in 2018 – up 20% over the
previous year and 130% over the last five years, year-end figures show.
“More and more, the auction business is shifting to online and mobile
channels,” said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg. “This benchmark figure
demonstrates that bidders and buyers are feeling more comfortable and
confident when participating online with our auction house partners –
critical factors as the industry looks to develop a new generation of
collectors who are vital for growth.”
The Art
Market 2018 report by Art Basel and UBS showed total art market
sales reaching nearly $64 million – up 12% year-over-year. Online sales
reached a new high of $5.4 billion, a 72% increase over the previous
five years, according to the report. The Hiscox
Online Art Trade Report estimates that the online market will nearly
double by 2021.
Invaluable’s 2018 year-over-year data also shows a strong industry
growth story:
-
Fine art, the largest category on Invaluable, saw the number of lots
sold jump 35% year-over-year.
-
Hammer grew 18%, helping propel online sales to more than $365 million.
-
Buyers grew by 18%.
-
Bidders using mobile devices increased 27%, including a 65% jump in
the use of the company’s native apps on iOS and Android.
-
More than 33 million visits to Invaluable in 2018, up 10%
year-over-year.
