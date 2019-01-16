Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invaluable : Sells a Record Half-Million Lots on Global Marketplace in 2018 – up 20% over Previous Year and 130% over Five Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:01am EST

Figures illustrate increased bidder and buyer confidence in online auctions, critical to growing next generation of digitally savvy art collectors, CEO says.

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, sold a record half-million lots in 2018 – up 20% over the previous year and 130% over the last five years, year-end figures show.

“More and more, the auction business is shifting to online and mobile channels,” said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg. “This benchmark figure demonstrates that bidders and buyers are feeling more comfortable and confident when participating online with our auction house partners – critical factors as the industry looks to develop a new generation of collectors who are vital for growth.”

The Art Market 2018 report by Art Basel and UBS showed total art market sales reaching nearly $64 million – up 12% year-over-year. Online sales reached a new high of $5.4 billion, a 72% increase over the previous five years, according to the report. The Hiscox Online Art Trade Report estimates that the online market will nearly double by 2021.

Invaluable’s 2018 year-over-year data also shows a strong industry growth story:

  • Fine art, the largest category on Invaluable, saw the number of lots sold jump 35% year-over-year.
  • Hammer grew 18%, helping propel online sales to more than $365 million.
  • Buyers grew by 18%.
  • Bidders using mobile devices increased 27%, including a 65% jump in the use of the company’s native apps on iOS and Android.
  • More than 33 million visits to Invaluable in 2018, up 10% year-over-year.

For more information on Invaluable, please visit www.Invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Invaluable
Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from more than 180 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aHAYMAKER ACQUISITION CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aOPTIVA : Ooredoo Palestine inks software upgrade, support deal with Optiva
AQ
06:35aCHALLENGER ACQUISITIONS : Agreement to Dispose of Investment in Dallas Wheel Project
PU
06:34aNATURE HOME : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06:34aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA Orchestrates a New Symphony with NEXA Music
PU
06:34aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:32aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700 Million of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes
BU
06:31aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Reacquires Direct Franchising Rights For The Days Inn Brand In China
PR
06:31aBNY MELLON : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Of $832 Million Or $0.84 Per Common Share
PR
06:31aIRD Awarded Virginia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Systems Maintenance Contract Valued at $4.2 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4TAALERI OYJ : TAALERI OYJ : Masdar, Finland's Taaleri partner on green energy
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : All eggs in the online basket

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.