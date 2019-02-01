Invaluable : and Mearto Form Partnership to Offer Online Appraisals

Invaluable,
the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques, and
collectibles, today announced a partnership with Mearto,
an online appraisal service, to help private sellers understand the true
value of their objects and bring them to auction.
Invaluable EVP for Partnerships and Emerging Markets Scott Miles said
the partnership will provide a convenient, sought-after service for
Invaluable customers who are increasingly interested in both buying and
selling their artworks and other treasures online. It will also help
auction house partners connect with new potential customers and win
consignments, Miles added.
Last year, Invaluable received more than 15,000 requests for appraisals
from private sellers and that number continues to grow, said Miles.
“Mearto connects private sellers with professional auction specialists
online, providing appraisals within 24 to 48 hours and an opportunity to
talk with an expert and ask follow-up questions. It’s easy and will give
people seeking appraisals great confidence in the process,” said Miles.
“On the flip side, it will help auction houses connect with potential
new clients and win consignments. We look at it as a win for everyone.”
Mads Hallas Bjerg, co-founder of Mearto.com, said, “A new generation of
auction sellers wants a faster online approach to art appraisals as well
as technology to help them connect and consign with the right auction
house.”
Under the partnership agreement, which launches March 1, Invaluable will
offer customers access to online art appraisal services powered by
Denmark-based Mearto for a modest fee.
As of Jan. 1, Mearto had appraised more than 35,000 items, helping set
the value for items including fine art, jewelry, antique furniture,
design and silver objects from major artists including Francis Bacon,
Jean Michel Basquiat, Henri Matisse, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Marcel
Breuer, George Nakashima, Roy Lichtenstein, Egill Jacobsen, and Andy
Warhol.
For more information on Invaluable, please visit www.Invaluable.com
or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.
About Invaluable
Invaluable is the world’s leading online
marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with
more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and
galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect
with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology,
along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers
with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management
software. Recently called “one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites
in the art world” by Blouin ArtInfo, Invaluable has also been recognized
by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®
program in both 2015 and 2016. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable
also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and
Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com
or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.
About Mearto
Mearto is a leading online appraisal service
and a first-mover in consignment technology. With a background in
digital media and data science, Johan Laidlaw and Mads Hallas Bjerg
co-founded Mearto.com in Copenhagen, 2015, to bring transparency to the
online art market - helping sellers with online appraisals of art and
antiques and connect them to auction houses. For more information visit https://mearto.com/
Mearto has received investment from Bumble Ventures, Preseed, the Danish
innovation fund, and the businessman and art collector Lars Seier
Christensen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005024/en/