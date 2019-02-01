Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invaluable : and Mearto Form Partnership to Offer Online Appraisals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:01am EST

Collaboration will help private sellers find the real value of their items online and consign with auction houses that will deliver best sale result

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques, and collectibles, today announced a partnership with Mearto, an online appraisal service, to help private sellers understand the true value of their objects and bring them to auction.

Invaluable EVP for Partnerships and Emerging Markets Scott Miles said the partnership will provide a convenient, sought-after service for Invaluable customers who are increasingly interested in both buying and selling their artworks and other treasures online. It will also help auction house partners connect with new potential customers and win consignments, Miles added.

Last year, Invaluable received more than 15,000 requests for appraisals from private sellers and that number continues to grow, said Miles.

“Mearto connects private sellers with professional auction specialists online, providing appraisals within 24 to 48 hours and an opportunity to talk with an expert and ask follow-up questions. It’s easy and will give people seeking appraisals great confidence in the process,” said Miles. “On the flip side, it will help auction houses connect with potential new clients and win consignments. We look at it as a win for everyone.”

Mads Hallas Bjerg, co-founder of Mearto.com, said, “A new generation of auction sellers wants a faster online approach to art appraisals as well as technology to help them connect and consign with the right auction house.”

Under the partnership agreement, which launches March 1, Invaluable will offer customers access to online art appraisal services powered by Denmark-based Mearto for a modest fee.

As of Jan. 1, Mearto had appraised more than 35,000 items, helping set the value for items including fine art, jewelry, antique furniture, design and silver objects from major artists including Francis Bacon, Jean Michel Basquiat, Henri Matisse, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Marcel Breuer, George Nakashima, Roy Lichtenstein, Egill Jacobsen, and Andy Warhol.

For more information on Invaluable, please visit www.Invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Invaluable
Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Recently called “one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites in the art world” by Blouin ArtInfo, Invaluable has also been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program in both 2015 and 2016. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Mearto
Mearto is a leading online appraisal service and a first-mover in consignment technology. With a background in digital media and data science, Johan Laidlaw and Mads Hallas Bjerg co-founded Mearto.com in Copenhagen, 2015, to bring transparency to the online art market - helping sellers with online appraisals of art and antiques and connect them to auction houses. For more information visit https://mearto.com/

Mearto has received investment from Bumble Ventures, Preseed, the Danish innovation fund, and the businessman and art collector Lars Seier Christensen.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aGo-Jek raises $1 billion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD
RE
05:16aOil prices fall on doubt over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:16aCOMMSCOPE : ARRIS Stockholders Approve Acquisition By CommScope
PR
05:16aHONDA MOTOR : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
PR
05:15aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Networks Names Bridget Foster News Director to Oversee Spectrum News Central North Carolina | Charter Communications Newsroom Spectrum Networks Names Bridget Foster News Director to Oversee Spectrum News Central North Carolina
AQ
05:14aPRESS INVITATION : Ericsson at MWC19 Barcelona
AQ
05:13aMOODY : terms mini-budget positive for export sectors
AQ
05:13aKIA MOTORS : Lucky Motors to start vehicle production by Sept
AQ
05:13aBOYD GAMING : 'Love to Win' Promotion Offers Players the Chance to Win $1.5 Million in Cash and Prizes at Boyd Gaming Destinations Citywide in February
AQ
05:13aBOYD GAMING : Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
4Trump to meet China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.