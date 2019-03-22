InvenTrust Properties Corp. : Acquires Lakeside Winter Park and Lakeside Crossing in Winter Park, FL

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust”, “IVT”, or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of Lakeside Winter Park and Lakeside Crossing (“Lakeside”), two centers in Winter Park, Florida totaling 76,000 square feet for $63.5 million.

“Through the acquisition of Lakeside, we are further enhancing our presence in Florida,” said Christopher Covey, Senior Vice President of Transactions for InvenTrust. “Developed in 2014, Lakeside offers a foothold in our target market of Orlando, with a desirable location in the high-population and high-income Winter Park area. Lakeside has a solid base of national and regional tenants, including its anchor tenant Trader Joe’s – one of only two Trader Joe’s locations in the Orlando area. This acquisition delivers additional grocer diversification within our Orlando portfolio.”

The Lakeside centers are located across the street from each other on Orlando Avenue, the main retail corridor in Winter Park, and five miles directly north of Orlando. The property features a number of restaurant and service-oriented retail tenants such as Shake Shack, Bulla Gastropub, OrangeTheory Fitness, Pearle Vision and Guidewell Emergency.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a retail company with a focus on acquiring grocery-anchored open-air centers in key growth markets with favorable demographics. This disciplined acquisition strategy, along with our innovative and collaborative property management approach, ensures the success of both our tenants and business partners and drives net operating income growth for the Company. InvenTrust became a self-managed REIT in 2014 and a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member in 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the company is an owner and manager of 71 retail properties, representing -12.1 million square feet of retail space.

