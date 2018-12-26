InvenTrust Properties Corp. : Acquires Sandy Plains Centre in Marietta, GA

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust”, “IVT”, or the “Company”)
today announced the acquisition of Sandy Plains Centre, a 124,000 square
foot center anchored by Kroger Co. and Pets Supply Plus in Marietta,
Georgia, for $44.2 million.
“Through this transaction, we expand our existing shopping center
portfolio in Atlanta. This asset’s location in Marietta affords
favorable demographics and compelling opportunities for future revenue
growth,” said Christopher Covey, Senior Vice President of Transactions
for InvenTrust. “Developed in 1997, Sandy Plains Centre boasts a stable
tenant base featuring Kroger, the region’s number-one grocer, as well as
other nationally-recognized, fast-growing retailers and restaurants.”
For 2018, InvenTrust has acquired over $220 million in new
grocery-anchored assets, advancing the Company’s strategy of acquiring
high quality, grocery-anchored assets in key growth markets.
Sandy Plains Centre is an established center in a high-trafficked area
in close proximity to other IVT-owned assets. The property features
national tenants such as AT&T, Great Clips, Jersey Mike’s, OrangeTheory
Fitness and MassageEnvy, as well as other shops, services and
restaurants.
About InvenTrust Properties Corp.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a pure-play retail company with a focus
on acquiring grocery-anchored open-air centers in key growth markets
with favorable demographics. This disciplined acquisition strategy,
along with our innovative and collaborative property management
approach, ensures the success of both our tenants and business partners
and drives net operating income growth for the Company. InvenTrust
became a self-managed REIT in 2014 and a Global Real Estate
Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member in 2018. As of September 30,
2018, the company is an owner and manager of 77 retail properties,
representing 13.5 million square feet of retail space.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical, including statements
regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or
predictions of the future and are typically identified by words such as
“may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,”
“will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions,
or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management,
are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from current expectations. For further discussion of
factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking
statements and our future results and financial condition, see our
filings with the securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including
the Risk Factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,
as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case
as filed with the SEC. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking
statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by
applicable law. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press
release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these
forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or
future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors
affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by
applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no
inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with
respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005128/en/