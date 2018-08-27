InvenTrust Properties Corp. : Announces CFO & CIO Transition

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) today
announced that Michael Podboy has informed the Company’s Board of
Directors of his intention to resign his positions as Executive Vice
President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer and
Treasurer to pursue other opportunities outside the Company. Effective
immediately, Adam M. Jaworski, InvenTrust’s Senior Vice President, Chief
Accounting Officer, will assume the role of the Company’s Interim
Principal Financial Officer.
“Michael has made numerous contributions to InvenTrust over the course
of his career and has been instrumental in furthering our strategy and
shaping our asset base and balance sheet," said Thomas McGuinness,
President and CEO of InvenTrust. “On behalf of the board and management
team, I thank Michael for his leadership over the past 11 years and wish
him well in his future endeavors.”
Mr. Podboy said, “I am proud of what InvenTrust has accomplished and the
progress we have made as a company during my tenure. I wish InvenTrust
future success and believe that the Company is positioned to achieve its
strategic and financial goals.”
InvenTrust has initiated a search for a new CFO and will retain an
executive search firm to assist with that process. The Company also
noted that Mr. Podboy’s departure is not based on any disagreement with
the Company or the Board regarding any matter related to the Company’s
accounting principles or practices, or financial statement disclosures.
About InvenTrust Properties Corp.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a pure-play retail company with a focus
on acquiring grocery-anchored open-air centers in key growth markets
with favorable demographics. This disciplined acquisition strategy,
along with our innovative and collaborative property management
approach, ensures the success of both our tenants and business partners
and drives net operating income growth for the Company. InvenTrust
became a self-managed REIT in 2014 and a GRESB member in 2018. As of
June 30, 2018, the company is an owner and manager of 78 retail
properties, representing 13.9 million square feet of retail space.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not
historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical, including statements
regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or
predictions of the future and are typically identified by words such as
“may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,”
“will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions,
or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management,
are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from current expectations. For further discussion of
factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking
statements and our future results and financial condition, see our
filings with the securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including
the Risk Factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,
as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case
as filed with the SEC. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking
statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by
applicable law. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press
release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these
forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or
future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors
affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by
applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no
inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with
respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005530/en/