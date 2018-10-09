InventHelp : Inventor Creates Fun Themed Board Game (NJD-1676)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Freehold, N.J., wanted to fulfill the need for a board game with a mountain-climbing theme.

The SUMMIT provides an entertainment value for players. It encourages strategic play and promotes friendly competition. It is also provides engaging play for hours at a time. Additionally, it is a great choice for family game nights.

"I wanted to create a fun mountain-climbing themed game for board game enthusiasts," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

