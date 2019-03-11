Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Designs Modified Paddle for Stand-up Paddle Boards (STU-2320)

03/11/2019 | 11:16am EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a faster, more efficient form of propulsion for stand-up paddle boarders," said an inventor, from Holladay, Utah, "so I invented the SKEDADDLE PADDLE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more effective way to propel a stand-up paddle board. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional paddles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce stress on the arms and shoulders. The invention features a lightweight, adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for stand-up paddling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to increase balance, comfort and convenience while paddle boarding."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-designs-modified-paddle-for-stand-up-paddle-boards-stu-2320-300809562.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2019
