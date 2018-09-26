Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Develops Automotive Accessory for Those with Limited Mobility (AUP-984)

09/26/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After a hip replacement, I had trouble getting in and out of my truck," said an inventor from Austin, Texas. "I came up with this idea to help people with limited mobility get into and out of trucks and other vehicles without the physical stress and strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the patent pending STEP UP to help an individual get into and out of a truck or other vehicle easily. The device reduces physical stress and strain. It also eliminates the need to ask for assistance with climbing into and out of the cab. The unit is easy to store on board the vehicle while not in use. Additionally, the invention is ideal for motorists with limited mobility, and it is usable with virtually any vehicle.

The inventor went on to say, "It also helps to get into and out of a high cab. It is good for reaching high places in the kitchen and bath. Furthermore, it works in physical therapy with a retractable handle."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automotive-accessory-for-those-with-limited-mobility-aup-984-300716515.html

SOURCE InventHelp


