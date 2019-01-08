Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Develops Electronic Household Message-Board System (LGI-2639)

01/08/2019 | 11:31am EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that communicating with my family while I was away from the house was difficult, to say the least," said an inventor from Hicksville, N.Y. "No one uses the landline anymore, not every grade-schooler has their own mobile phone, and not every adult is glued to their phone or is technology savvy. I thought there should be a better way to bring the family together through one home-based device."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending E MESSAGE BOARD to serve as a "message board" for all members of a household to share messages. The system makes it easier to communicate with family members. It ensures that everyone has access to the most up-to-date information, which helps when making plans and setting appointments. The invention keeps everyone connected for added convenience. Additionally, the system is also usable to help with common household tasks.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp


